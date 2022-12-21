ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

MTA conductor pepper-sprayed aboard Manhattan train, police say

`HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An MTA train conductor was pepper-sprayed in the eyes at a Manhattan subway station on Christmas morning, police said. The suspect pepper-sprayed the 37-year-old conductor aboard the No. 2 train at the 135th Street subway station in Harlem at around 3 a.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was taken to […]
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Bouncer critically injured in fight outside NYC bar, police say

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer was badly injured in a fight outside a Chelsea bar Saturday morning, police said. The bouncer and another man came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect punched the bouncer in the face, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the pavement, officials said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Firefighter Suspended for Allegedly Vandalizing Manhattan Sukkah

An FDNY member has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing a sukkah on the Upper East Side back in October, police and fire officials said. Marty Party, a 37-year-old firefighter with the department, was arrested Friday on a charge of criminal mischief, the NYPD said. He's since been suspended by the FDNY for four weeks without pay.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man shot and killed in broad daylight on Queens street: police

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A gunman fatally shot a man in broad daylight on a Jamaica street Friday afternoon, according to authorities. The assailant approached Elgin Reynolds, 40, on 165th Street near Jamaica Avenue around 12:15 p.m. and pulled out a gun, police said. When Reynolds tried to escape, the gunman opened fire, striking him […]
QUEENS, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Man Arrested for Shoplifting Over $23,000 in Merchandise from Nassau County Stores

The Fourth Squad reports the arrest of a Brooklyn man for multiple larcenies that occurred within the confines of Nassau County starting from June, 2022. According to detectives, the arrest of Defendant Maki Davis, 18, of 2724 Linden Boulevard, concluded a six-month investigation into larcenies at Department stores on numerous dates throughout Nassau County; proceeds totaling approximately $23,406.93 US currency.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

NY Family Dog Wakes Sleeping Parents, Kids in Time to Escape Xmas Eve Fire: Police

A dog is being credited with saving a New York family of four when their home caught fire overnight. Police officials said the fire started around 2 a.m. Christmas Eve at the home on Barry Lane in Bardonia. The family's dog scratched on a bedroom door, waking everyone up just in time to escape, according to a GoFundMe account set up to help the family.
BARDONIA, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
67K+
Followers
44K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy