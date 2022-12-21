Read full article on original website
Related
MTA conductor pepper-sprayed aboard Manhattan train, police say
`HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An MTA train conductor was pepper-sprayed in the eyes at a Manhattan subway station on Christmas morning, police said. The suspect pepper-sprayed the 37-year-old conductor aboard the No. 2 train at the 135th Street subway station in Harlem at around 3 a.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was taken to […]
pix11.com
Bouncer critically injured in fight outside NYC bar, police say
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer was badly injured in a fight outside a Chelsea bar Saturday morning, police said. The bouncer and another man came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect punched the bouncer in the face, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the pavement, officials said.
NBC New York
NYC Firefighter Suspended for Allegedly Vandalizing Manhattan Sukkah
An FDNY member has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing a sukkah on the Upper East Side back in October, police and fire officials said. Marty Party, a 37-year-old firefighter with the department, was arrested Friday on a charge of criminal mischief, the NYPD said. He's since been suspended by the FDNY for four weeks without pay.
Man shot and killed in broad daylight on Queens street: police
JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A gunman fatally shot a man in broad daylight on a Jamaica street Friday afternoon, according to authorities. The assailant approached Elgin Reynolds, 40, on 165th Street near Jamaica Avenue around 12:15 p.m. and pulled out a gun, police said. When Reynolds tried to escape, the gunman opened fire, striking him […]
NYC robbery crews drug unsuspecting men, some fatally
Multiple people have been fatally poisoned with narcotics in what investigators say were schemes by criminal crews to incapacitate and rob people at New York City bars and nightclubs. The killings — at least five, according to police — stretch back months and appear to be the work of different...
Rockland County man fatally stabbed in NYC park identified
The doctor lived in the Bronx but practiced out of Nyack.
Staten Island NYPD precinct commander promoted to deputy chief position
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Making official a move announced earlier in the month, the 120th Precinct congratulated departing commander Tania Kinsella on her appointment to executive officer of the Patrol Services Bureau in a social media post that included photos of her promotion ceremony. Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell announced...
NYPD officer is run over by stolen Honda in Brooklyn; boys, 15 and 16, arrested
The suspects, ages 15 and 16, were arrested following the confrontation at E. 29th Street and Foster Avenue in East Flatbush around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.
Man shot, another critical after slugging in separate Manhattan attacks
A man was shot in the leg and another was critically injured in separate attacks in Manhattan overnight, police said.
Trio assaults Brooklyn store worker, robs him of $30 sunglasses
The NYPD released photos of three suspects who assaulted then robbed a worker at a Brooklyn store earlier this month, authorities said.
longislandbusiness.com
Man Arrested for Shoplifting Over $23,000 in Merchandise from Nassau County Stores
The Fourth Squad reports the arrest of a Brooklyn man for multiple larcenies that occurred within the confines of Nassau County starting from June, 2022. According to detectives, the arrest of Defendant Maki Davis, 18, of 2724 Linden Boulevard, concluded a six-month investigation into larcenies at Department stores on numerous dates throughout Nassau County; proceeds totaling approximately $23,406.93 US currency.
VIDEO: Suspects pistol-whip man, 28, in Queens home invasion robbery
Police are looking to identify two men wanted for pistol-whipping a man during a home invasion robbery at his Queens home earlier this week, authorities said.
Man spray-painted anti-Hispanic graffiti in front of Brooklyn tattoo shop
The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after a man spray-painted anti-Hispanic graffiti on the sidewalk in front of a Brooklyn tattoo shop this week.
Man with bat and pit bull goes on rampage in Harlem restaurant, chokes woman, stabs 2 staff
Police are searching for a man who attacked the staff of a Harlem restaurant with a baseball bat, a pit bull and a sharp object on Friday. The man entered Teddy’s Bar and Grill on 2nd Avenue near East 112th Street around 11:30 p.m.
NYPD probing report of robbery in Staten Island’s Prince’s Bay section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is investigating a report of a robbery in Prince’s Bay on Thursday afternoon. The robbery was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Hank Place and Seguine Avenue, according to preliminary information from a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Man arrested after gun parts found inside peanut butter jars at JFK airport, TSA says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — TSA officers discovered disassembled gun parts inside jars of peanut butter at John F. Kennedy Airport late this week, the agency announced via social media. Parts of a handgun belonging to a .22 caliber gun were allegedly wrapped in plastic and placed inside the jars....
Would-be robbers hold Brooklyn smoke shop employee at gunpoint: police
Police are searching for three boys or men who held a Brooklyn smoke shop employee at gunpoint but fled before completing the robbery last week.
Multiple children dead in Staten Island house fire, others critically injured: NYPD
GRYMES HILL, Staten Island (PIX11) — Two young children were killed and two more suffered life-threatening injuries in a Staten Island house fire Friday morning, officials said. A 5-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and a boy, 6, died at an area hospital after the blaze broke out in a three-story private home […]
NBC New York
NY Family Dog Wakes Sleeping Parents, Kids in Time to Escape Xmas Eve Fire: Police
A dog is being credited with saving a New York family of four when their home caught fire overnight. Police officials said the fire started around 2 a.m. Christmas Eve at the home on Barry Lane in Bardonia. The family's dog scratched on a bedroom door, waking everyone up just in time to escape, according to a GoFundMe account set up to help the family.
Man, 34, slashed in face near Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
A man was slashed in the face down the block from the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree Friday evening, police said.
