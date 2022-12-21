Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Westfield Fire Department asks property owners to check for water damage
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Westfield Fire Department has been busy Sunday answering fire alarms caused by bursted sprinklers. Firefighters are asking businesses and property owners to check for water damage and to contact the department at their non-emergency line at 317-773-1300 for assistance.
81-year-old man dies in Indiana house fire started by heating devices
FOREST, Ind. — A man was found dead on Christmas Eve following a house fire that investigators believe was started by heating devices used to warm the home as extremely cold weather freezes central Indiana. Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly said at around 2:45 p.m. a person went to...
Southwest Indy family waits for maintenance to repair apartment's furnace
INDIANAPOLIS — We're experiencing the kind of weather where you can't be without heat for too long. Unfortunately, that's just what one southwest side family is enduring. Their apartment furnace hasn't worked for two days. The Christmas presents are under the tree, but all Kangi Adade and his family...
Fox 59
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment …. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment fire. Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood …. Police respond to shooting incident...
WLFI.com
Saturday afternoon fire at Clinton County residence, one found dead
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Clinton County Sheriff rich Kelly tells News 18 a dead man was found in an active structure fire at a residence on East County Road 600 North around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. The body of 81-year-old Claude Faust of Forest was found by first responders....
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Indiana deep freeze causes crashes, cancellations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest in to News 8 on the winter storm on Friday. Sixty flights have been delayed and more than 100 flights have been canceled at Indianapolis International Airport as of 4 p.m. Friday. According to FlightAware, 121 flights into and out of Indianapolis...
WLFI.com
Shot fired into Lafayette home, shooter at large
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Someone fired a single gunshot into the residence at 900 N. 10th St. in Lafayette Friday. According to Lafayette Police Lieutenant Matt Gard, there was at least one person home at the time the shot was fired. No one was injured in the incident, Lt. Gard said.
36 crashes, non-emergency calls up 40% overnight in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Some places in Hamilton County are seeing snow drifts as high as three or four feet Friday as blistering winds sweep snow. The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency is still asking people to avoid being outside. Executive Director Shane Booker said some of the more rural roads in the county are […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Merry Christmas And Other Good News
Clinton County was allowed to go back to yellow status Saturday morning. Yellow is the lowest level of local travel advisory. Also, TPA Park is reopening tonight at 5 for the Festival of Lights. Enjoy time with your loved ones and friends and make sure you keep it on W-I-L-O...
WLFI.com
Logansport house fire breaks out Saturday afternoon
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday authorities responded to a house fire in Cass County. Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroeder confirms a house fire was called in regarding a residence on W. Miami Avenue in Logansport. Schroeder tells News 18 records entry shows all people in the...
readthereporter.com
HELP FIND DONALD MILLER
The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of an Avon man with ties to Hamilton County. Donald K. Miller, 56, Avon was reported missing last Thursday. Miller was last known to be driving a black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon similar to the one pictured. The car had a...
boonecountydailynews.com
Orange Status Still Friday For Clinton County
Clinton County went to ORANGE travel condition. ORANGE means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
WIBC.com
Shooting Outside of Greenwood Park Mall
GREENWOOD, Ind. — You may have heard about another shooting in or around the Greenwood Park Mall Friday evening. The Greenwood Police Department has confirmed there was a shots fired call outside of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Greenwood Park Mall. No injuries have been reported and the department says the area has been deemed safe.
wfft.com
Grant County under travel warning
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - As of 5 a.m. Friday, Grant County travel status has been changed to Warning. Warning is the highest level of travel advisory. Travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. People are directed to refrain from all travel, comply with necessary emergency measures, cooperate...
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Counties issue travel alerts; Bloomington sets warming centers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm. Frankfort’s Festival of Lights will be closed Thursday, the city’s parks superintendent says. Indiana Department of Transportation will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.
Deadly apartment fire in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. — A deadly fire in Muncie is under investigation as ahead of the holiday weekend. Firefighters were called to an apartment in the 800 block of South Madison Street. Once there, firefighters pulled 76-year-old Carolyn Fisher from the apartment and rushed her to the hospital. Unfortunately, Fisher...
iheart.com
Marion County is NOW at a Level 3 Snow Emergency!
At 09:16 a.m. on December 23rd, 2022, Sheriff Matt Bayles issued a level three snow advisory for Marion County. Primary and secondary roadways are drifted shut and impassable due to still falling snow and high winds. All roadways are closed to all non-emergency traffic. Driving is prohibited unless it is due to an emergency, essential business or work travel only. Those traveling on closed roadways for other than an emergency or essential travel may be subject to arrest.
Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle
MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office […]
Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Johnson County are investigating a shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, no injuries were reported from the shooting. However, Greenwood police said one person injured their knee while running away from the scene. Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth said the shooting […]
Propane supplies dwindling as central Indiana braces for winter storm
Local hardware stores are running out of propane tanks as Hoosiers brace for the cold weather.
