ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

CR - FOX NEWS CUT-IN

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment …. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment fire. Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood …. Police respond to shooting incident...
GREENWOOD, IN
WLFI.com

Shot fired into Lafayette home, shooter at large

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Someone fired a single gunshot into the residence at 900 N. 10th St. in Lafayette Friday. According to Lafayette Police Lieutenant Matt Gard, there was at least one person home at the time the shot was fired. No one was injured in the incident, Lt. Gard said.
LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Merry Christmas And Other Good News

Clinton County was allowed to go back to yellow status Saturday morning. Yellow is the lowest level of local travel advisory. Also, TPA Park is reopening tonight at 5 for the Festival of Lights. Enjoy time with your loved ones and friends and make sure you keep it on W-I-L-O...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Logansport house fire breaks out Saturday afternoon

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday authorities responded to a house fire in Cass County. Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroeder confirms a house fire was called in regarding a residence on W. Miami Avenue in Logansport. Schroeder tells News 18 records entry shows all people in the...
LOGANSPORT, IN
readthereporter.com

HELP FIND DONALD MILLER

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of an Avon man with ties to Hamilton County. Donald K. Miller, 56, Avon was reported missing last Thursday. Miller was last known to be driving a black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon similar to the one pictured. The car had a...
AVON, IN
boonecountydailynews.com

Orange Status Still Friday For Clinton County

Clinton County went to ORANGE travel condition. ORANGE means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Shooting Outside of Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. — You may have heard about another shooting in or around the Greenwood Park Mall Friday evening. The Greenwood Police Department has confirmed there was a shots fired call outside of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Greenwood Park Mall. No injuries have been reported and the department says the area has been deemed safe.
GREENWOOD, IN
wfft.com

Grant County under travel warning

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - As of 5 a.m. Friday, Grant County travel status has been changed to Warning. Warning is the highest level of travel advisory. Travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. People are directed to refrain from all travel, comply with necessary emergency measures, cooperate...
WISH-TV

Winter storm blog: Counties issue travel alerts; Bloomington sets warming centers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm. Frankfort’s Festival of Lights will be closed Thursday, the city’s parks superintendent says. Indiana Department of Transportation will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Deadly apartment fire in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — A deadly fire in Muncie is under investigation as ahead of the holiday weekend. Firefighters were called to an apartment in the 800 block of South Madison Street. Once there, firefighters pulled 76-year-old Carolyn Fisher from the apartment and rushed her to the hospital. Unfortunately, Fisher...
MUNCIE, IN
iheart.com

Marion County is NOW at a Level 3 Snow Emergency!

At 09:16 a.m. on December 23rd, 2022, Sheriff Matt Bayles issued a level three snow advisory for Marion County. Primary and secondary roadways are drifted shut and impassable due to still falling snow and high winds. All roadways are closed to all non-emergency traffic. Driving is prohibited unless it is due to an emergency, essential business or work travel only. Those traveling on closed roadways for other than an emergency or essential travel may be subject to arrest.
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office […]
MUNCIE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Johnson County are investigating a shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, no injuries were reported from the shooting. However, Greenwood police said one person injured their knee while running away from the scene. Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth said the shooting […]
GREENWOOD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy