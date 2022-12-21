Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Dream Center opens its doors as a warming center during the winter storm
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Dream Center Peoria is just one of many sites offering relief during the bone-chilling winter weather. The Dream Center opened its doors as a warming center for those needing a place to stay and get a warm meal during the bone-chilling temperatures. Those with the...
25newsnow.com
One more bitterly cold night, Santa to bring snowflakes for the start of the week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the entire 25 News Viewing area, ahead of one more night of dangerous cold. Sunday morning wind chills will drop to roughly -15°, which is cold enough for frostbite to develop in as little as 30 minutes. The Christmas Day forecast features the warmest air temperatures that we’ve felt in a few days, with highs in the teens under mostly sunny skies.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington shelters seeking assistance in the midst of cold weather
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Shelters in Bloomington are doing the best they can to help the homeless during the winter storm. Even though they are at capacity, they’re still trying to find ways to bring others in. Navy Veteran James Auck is just one of many in the...
1470 WMBD
Low snow totals, high wind gusts, at height of Winter storm
LINCOLN, Ill. – At least from a snow perspective, the winter storm that spent time in our area between Thursday and Friday wasn’t that big of a deal. According to the National Weather Service, snow totals ranged from one inch in Knox County, to 2.2 inches at the Peoria Airport.
Central Illinois Proud
Wind and snow settling down in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria is still undergoing high winds and drifting snow but the worst is beginning to subside. According to a Peoria Public Works press release, the snow plows will wrap up this morning. While an after-hours person will handle any snow-related calls that may come in afterward.
1470 WMBD
Easier than expected job to clear Tazewell County roads
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Crews in Tazewell County are finding that clearing the roads easier than expected. Highway Supervisor Scott Williams says that, as of Friday afternoon, around 93% of the roads in the county were driveable with little to no snow or ice. He said roads that are still covered are rural roads.
1470 WMBD
More time to shovel snow in Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. – Pekin is delaying the deadline residents have to shovel snow in the first test of a revised ordinance. In a Facebook post, the city informed residents that extreme temperatures mean residents will have until after Christmas to clear snow from sidewalks next to their property. Typically,...
25newsnow.com
Santa makes 1st stop to a family who lost their home on Thanksgiving Day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - On the morning of Thanksgiving, one Peoria family’s life was instantly changed forever. A sudden turn of events led forced them to have to start building all over and a visit from Santa Claus renewed their strength in asking for help. “It was a...
Local firefighters battling blazes and bitter cold temperatures
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters are not only battling blazes this week, but also frigid temperatures and high winds. Friday afternoon, local fire firefighters put out a blaze at DJ’s Tire and Auto in Bartonville. Assistant Chief of the Bartonville Fire Department Kevin Cheatham said the conditions do make a difference. “We’ve got to be […]
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning for central Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday morning for the entire 25 News Viewing Area. The triple threat winter weather maker will bring accumulating snow, high winds, and bitter cold. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Today, Friday, and Saturday.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Public Works: neighborhood roads will improve in 24 hours
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria streets still have snow coverage nearly 24 hours after the snow stopped falling in Central Illinois. Part of the issue is the constant wind blowing the dry, powdery snow back onto the road shortly after it’s plowed away, but it’s also a matter of strategy. Public works have focused most of the effort on the city’s main thoroughfares. Now that the snow has stopped, they’re focusing on residential neighborhoods.
1470 WMBD
Winter Storm Warning now in effect
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect across a good portion of Illinois — including Peoria — Thursday morning through Saturday morning, for a weather event that will remind us just how dangerous Mother Nature can be sometimes. “The storm begins with...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Crews battle fire in Spring Bay
SPRING BAY, Ill. – We’re learning more about a fire that has now completely destroyed a home in Woodford County. It was reported after 1:00 p.m. Friday on Sunset Drive in Spring Bay, along the Illinois River. Fire Chief Dennis Perry tells 25 News a resident was using...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin won’t enforce snow removal during extreme cold
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Pekin announced Thursday night that snow removal regulations will not be enforced while the temperature remains extremely cold. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, sidewalk snow removal will not be enforced until after Christmas.
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Latest update on the incoming Winter Storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Today is the true calm before the storm, with highs in the low 30s under cloudy skies. Dry weather will persist through the evening hours, with just a slight chance for a few snowflakes by daybreak Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bureau and Putnam counties ahead of the incoming storm system that looks to bring accumulating snow, blizzard-like travel conditions, and bitter cold to central Illinois over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch Remains in effect for the rest of the 25 News Viewing Area.
Central Illinois Proud
Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
25newsnow.com
Fire Department: Several cows die in rural Livingston County barn fire
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - Several area fire departments battled a barn fire Thursday afternoon in rural Strawn, which is in Livingston County. The Colfax Fire Department, one of the agencies called to the scene, released photos of firefighters confronted with wind, snow and dangerously cold sub-zero windchills. Several...
Central Illinois Proud
Last-minute shoppers flock to Northwoods Mall on Christmas Eve
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of people scrambled inside Northwoods Mall in Peoria to make last-minute purchases before Christmas morning. General manager Julie Revallo said sales are up thirty percent this holiday season compared to last year. “Sales have increased over 30% from last year, so we’re having people...
Last Minute Christmas Shopping Hiccups Hit Walmart Customers
The empty shelves of WalmartPhoto byAuthor taken picture. That last-minute shopping trip for the odds and ends around the holidays is an inevitable part of some people's existence. Whether they are guilty of being the procrastinator, or maybe they honestly forgot something, it's going to happen. Going to Walmart in Galesburg might not do the trick if they don't get their coolers back up and running. It was a throwback to March 2020 when everybody bought everything in sight for the start of the pandemic lockdowns.
1470 WMBD
Winter weather cancels flights in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – With the extreme winter weather threat developing, it’s sure to be a tricky time for air travelers. There are already some flight cancellations being reported at General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport. United Airlines and American Airlines flights arriving from Lexington and Chicago late...
Comments / 0