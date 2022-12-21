ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseless rumor about San Antonio serial killer is debunked again, this time by USA Today

By Sanford Nowlin
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago
SAPD officials said they have found no basis for claims that a serial killer is stalking women in the Alamo City.
Apparently, online rumors don't die easily.

A week after San Antonio police shot holes in a claim making the rounds on social media that a serial killer was at large in the city, national newspaper USA Today 's Fact Check column has looked into the matter.

On Dec. 9, a Facebook post shared several thousand times claimed without proof that a serial killer active in San Antonio had killed nine women. "Please be careful out there," the message warned.


Four days later, SAPD issued a statement to local media organizations, including the Current , saying no such case was on its radar. Police officials also tweeted that they had found no "factual basis on these claims."

Fast forward to Dec. 19, and USA Today 's Fact Check column explained that more online messages were circulating about a serial killer stalking the Alamo City. The paper reached out to SAPD, which repeated its assurance that such claims are bullshit. (Our bad word, not theirs.)

"Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim a serial killer has murdered nine women in San Antonio," USA Today explained. "The San Antonio Police Department told USA TODAY it was not aware of any such cases and later issued a statement saying the claim was baseless."

So, now you've heard it. Twice.

ABOUT

The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

 https://www.sacurrent.com/

