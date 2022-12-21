ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercy Health shares safety tips to keep you safe this holiday season

Mercy Health is sharing important tips to keep your family safe this holiday season.

“As we begin to prepare for the busyness of the holiday season, it’s important to take precautions and not overlook the potential hazards that may arise,” executive director of emergency services with Mercy Health- Springfield, Frank Farkash, said. “From children unboxing new toys to putting lights on the Christmas tree, make certain that you are preventing any possible accidents or injuries.”

When giving toys to children under the age of three, it is important to avoid items with smaller parts as they can become a choking hazard, according to the spokesperson with Mercy Health- Springfield.

Keep deflated balloons away from children under the age of eight, and dispose of tissue paper to avoid another potential choking hazard, the spokesperson said.

When buying gifts with wheels such as scooters or bikes, make sure to also purchase the safety gear that goes with it.

To avoid incidents in the kitchen, remember to never leave food cooking in the stove or in the oven unattended, the spokesperson with Mercy Health said. If you plan to fry a turkey, make sure you are cooking it outside and away from your home.

Take your time when preparing food with sharp knives to avoid cutting yourself, and avoid placing cooked food on a surface that may have touched raw meat, the spokesperson said.

When planning your holiday commute, designate a sober driver and never drive under the influence, reduce speed in hazardous conditions, always wear a seatbelt and ensure passengers are doing the same, the spokesperson said.

Allow for plenty of space between you and other cars for breaking when approaching turns or stop signs.

When decorating your house, remember to clear a path to and from the house to avoid tripping hazards, choose flame resistant decorations, burn candles away from anything flammable and leave them where you can see them, replace any broken bulbs or worn cords on or near the Christmas tree, and make sure your Christmas tree has enough water to prevent it from drying out, the spokesperson said.

If using a ladder to put lights up on the inside or outside of the house, ensure the ladder is on a flat and even surface, or have someone hold it steady when in use.

“Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center & Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital both offer 24/7 emergency services – all provided by skilled doctors and highly trained health professionals – to help you out in case the holiday fun does go awry,” the spokesperson with Mercy Health said.

