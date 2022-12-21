Longhorns Secure Signature from Wake Forest Transfer Gavin Holmes

The Texas Longhorns have officially added transfer talent to the secondary.

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have been busy Wednesday officially adding players from the 2023 class to the program as Early Signing Day rolls on.

But the Longhorns have now received a new signature from an incoming transfer, as former Wake Forest defensive back Gavin Holmes has committed and signed his letter of intent to play at Texas.

Holmes, a native of New Orleans, played three seasons for the Demon Deacons but is officially moving on to new endeavors. In his three years there, he posted 46 total tackles, 13 passes defended, two forced fumbles and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a 32-yard touchdown in a 38-14 win over the Syracuse Orange during the 2020 season.

Holmes took a visit to Austin the weekend of Dec. 16 - 18 and apparently liked what he saw given his commitment on Early Signing Day.

The Longhorns were already in the market for some added help in the secondary, with D'Shawn Jamison and Anthony Cook both taking their talents to the next level, and others such as JD Coffey and Jamier Johnson entering the Transfer Portal.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .