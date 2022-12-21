ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

'Explosive' Edge Rusher PJ Adebawore Can Change the Face of Oklahoma's Defensive Line

By Ryan Chapman
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hnclr_0jqRczeA00

The talented edge rusher from Kansas City was Oklahoma's first 5-star defensive signee sine Caleb Kelley in the 2016 recruiting class.

Help is on the way for Oklahoma’s defensive line after the Sooners signed highly coveted defensive end PJ Adebawore on Wednesday.

A product of Kansas City, MO, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge rusher became the first defensive player rated as a 5-star prospect by 247Sports’ Composite Ranking since Caleb Kelley signed in OU’s 2016 class.

“PJ Adebawore is just a fantastic young man,” OU coach Brent Venables said on Wednesday. “… He's broad, he's long and he's all arms and limbs. He can really run with very explosive and natural instincts as a pass rusher.

“He's got a great frame, just south of 230 pounds. I really like where he's at and what his future looks like.”

Once the Sooners entered Big 12 play this past season, the defensive ends struggled to produce at the level needed to help propel the OU defense.

Adebawore is a step in the right direction to bolster the edges for Oklahoma.

“Another guy that's really, really explosive and really, really long,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “I don't know what his wingspan is, but it's big. You look at him rushing the passer and doing things like that. It's not only rushing the passer for sacks, it's getting his hands up to bat balls.

“That's a big deal as well. He's a great fit here.”

An early find by Venables and defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis , Adebawore’s talent was evident from the first time Oklahoma’s staff laid eyes on him.

Adepoju Adebawore Highlights (; 2:07)

“Miguel and the defensive staff identified PJ last January as a guy that we really felt could grow into something special,” Venables said. “And developed relationships with him and he was pretty lightly recruited until about midway through the summer. And then things really started getting heated up for PJ.”

The Sooners ultimately won the battle for Adebawore on July 10, but interest around the country in the twitchy pass rusher never faded.

As Oklahoma’s season took an unexpected downturn on the field, Venables acknowledged the battle OU was in to keep all of its recruits in the fold.

“There were some storms this season,” Venables said. “I know we didn't plan to be 6-6, matter of fact we planned for exactly the opposite of that, and despite that these players and their families again never flinched.”

Adebawore was one of those recruits who stayed true to his commitment, as Venables said he never sensed him waiver throughout the process.

“Knowing his family and the type of people that they are, he’s very loyal,” Venables said. “Going to do what he says he’s going to do. Never really had a problem whatsoever with him although people continued to try to recruit him.

“He did a great job of managing that along with his family.”

But what really sold the staff on Adebawore were the connections they made with him and his family off the field.

“I love his spirit and he has energy,” Roof said. “A lot of really good positive energy on top of a lot of ability with a lot of commitment and loyalty to the University of Oklahoma. I'm excited about him.”

Adebawore’s brother, Adetomiwa Adebawore , was a standout player at Northwestern.

Venables was no stranger to Adetomiwa Adebawore’s athleticism, something which appears to run in the family with PJ.

“His brother is getting ready to get drafted high,” Venables said.

Having already gone through the recruiting process once with Adetomiwa, PJ knew exactly what he was looking for in his landing spot.

P.J. Adebawore NSD (; 2:37)

“He values what we value,” Roof said. “He values accountability, he values toughness, he values structure, he values connection, he values family, he values education.

“Regardless of how this landscape of college football changes, those things last forever. The other things that came with it don't last forever, but those things last forever. He's a great fit here.”

Once Adebawore gets on campus, strength coach Jerry Schmidt will get to work on continuing to build his frame while Chavis refines his technique.

But if the early involvement in 2022 of true freshman R Mason Thomas , who arrived on campus last summer instead of in the spring, is any indication, Adebawore should have a chance to make an impact early on in his stay in Norman.

“Ge’s got tremendous, tremendous upside,” Venables said. “And again, he’s about the work. Excellent student. Got tremendous humility. Incredibly intelligent. Great, great talent. Natural pass rush ability.”

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network !

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal

Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

Former Colorado recruits slam Deion Sanders, Rick George

When Deion Sanders took the Colorado head coaching job, there was a lot of talk about him and the school. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took him up on his offer to play elsewhere.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Jeff Lebby talks about offensive recruiting haul

NORMAN, Okla. — A total of 25 players signed in the 2023 class, which is now in the Top 5 of the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. Sooners head coach Brent Venables announced the rest of the additions Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, and they include 16 of the four-star variety or higher.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

LOOK: USC football signs initial Transfer Portal class

USC football announced the signing of its initial six-man transfer portal class on Friday. The program signed Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb, Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki, Georgia State linebacker Jamil Muhammad and Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer. USC's transfer class...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

No. 9 Overall Recruit David Hicks Announces Commitment

2023 five-star defensive lineman David Hicks has been mulling offers from all corners of the country for the past few years. But this week he finally made a decision. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Hicks has committed to and officially signed with Texas A&M. The signing makes Hicks the second five-star prospect in the Aggies' 2023 recruiting class along with star running back Rueben Owens.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Signing Day: Evaluating USC's 2023 OL signees against top national, Pac-12 programs

The not-even-remotely-secret sauce that powered USC’s spectacular turnaround from a 4-8 team to an 11-2 squad and produced a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was the Trojan offensive line. Fueled by the return of Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees, who became an All-American tandem, the Trojans in the trenches protected and pushed their way to the No. 2 offense in the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Ex-Clemson QB Uiagalelei says he's transferring to Oregon St

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is transferring from Clemson to Oregon State, he announced on social media. Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal two weeks ago after an up-and-down two seasons as Clemson's starter. He has two years of eligibility remaining. “Next stop ... Corvallis,” he tweeted Saturday, along with a picture showing...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Then and Now: A look at Oklahoma’s depth chart changes since regular season concluded

Florida State will face Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday, December 29th. Below we have some notes on depth chart changes for the Sooners since their regular season finale. In total, they will be without four starters in the Cheez-It Bowl due to opt outs and some other depth pieces have also departed the roster. Their depth chart for the bowl game follows underneath:
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

2024 5-star DL David Stone announces top schools

Oklahoma City (Okla.) IMG Academy five-star defensive lineman David Stone currently holds more than 30 offers. He is ready to start trimming that list. On Friday, Stone announced his top 10 schools. They are Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, LSU, Oregon, Alabama, Michigan State, Miami, Tennessee and Florida. “I feel like...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tackett Curtis is bringing Linebacker U back to USC

Tackett Curtis is ranked the 99th-ranked player in the 2023 class, the eighth-best linebacker, and the sixth-best player in the state of Louisiana. At 6-foot-2 1/2 and 220 pounds, the USC commit is going to be a much-needed addition to what is an increasingly deep linebacker room. Curtis is not projected to start next season but could be a big player in the Pac-12 season because of his versatility. He can line up at LB and safety.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Fans React to Kingsbury News

It is a known fact that Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury is not the most popular person in the football world, especially in Arizona. With the Cardinals sitting at the bottom of the NFC West with a 4-10 record and new drama dropping every week, it has been a wildfire of a season altogether.
TEMPE, AZ
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy