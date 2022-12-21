ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Summon Police Over Suspicious Package

By Gene Chamberlain
A suspicious package led Bears officials to lock down Halas Hall and call police to the premises.

The Bears locked down Halas Hall in the lunch hour as police  arrived on the premises to investigate a suspicious package.

Team officials announced no one would be able to leave the campus or come in, and the package was put in the parking lot for the police to examine.

Shortly after the announcement, the Bears gave the all clear, about 12:45 p.m.

Team officials didn't reveal what was found when the package was opened.

