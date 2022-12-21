ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Reno airport ranked among top in nation for holiday travel due to affordability, few delays

By Jason Hidalgo, Reno Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

Reno-Tahoe International Airport ranked among the top airports in the nation for holiday travel, according to an analysis of federal transportation data.

The Reno airport tied for seventh with Ontario International Airport in California as part of an analysis of the 100 busiest airports in the United States by Forbes Advisor. The rankings were determined through various metrics such as the rate of flight delays and cancellations, ticket costs, mishandled baggage and customer complaints.

More: Reno airport approves $500 million plan for 2 new concourses, kicks off lobby expansion

Reno-Tahoe International Airport did especially well for on-time flights.

The airport posted a flight delay rate of just 2.35%, the third-lowest in the nation. Its rate of flight cancellations was also the 12th lowest at 0.97%.

The Reno airport also did well in bucking the trend of airfare price increases seen nationwide.

“(Reno) stands out as one of eight airports that saw average airfare prices decrease, rather than increase, between the summer months and the holiday season,” said Zoi Galarraga, a spokesperson with Forbes Advisor.

Airfare on Reno-Tahoe International Airport flights fell by $1.79 on average between the third quarter and fourth quarter of this year, according to Galarraga. The decrease represented the fifth-lowest dollar change among all airports included in the study. The average airfare during the holiday season at the Reno airport was $366.49.

Reno-Tahoe International Airport credited its partners for its ranking.

“(Reno’s) low percentage of canceled flights and airfare changes ahead of the holidays makes us so proud of the partnership we have with the 12 airlines serving our community,” said Nicolle Staten, a spokesperson with the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority.

More: ‘Vastly undersized’ Reno airport to expand, upgrade aging infrastructure

Reno-Tahoe International Airport also warned that it expects to see large crowds this holiday season.

The airport is projecting that more than 15,000 passengers will go through the airport during peak travel days. The busiest days are expected to be Dec. 23, 26 and 30 and Jan. 2. This year’s holiday season travel is also occurring while the airport is undergoing a major remodel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hH7RR_0jqRclXE00

“It’s important to remember that (Reno-Tahoe International Airport) is still under construction this holiday season,” Staten said. “We recommend travelers arrive at least 2 hours prior to departure to allow for time to navigate construction changes, parking, checked bags and security.”

More details on construction closure and impacts as well as real-time parking availability can be found on the Reno-Tahoe International Airport website .

California saw the highest number of airports that made the top 10 for holiday travel. Here are the top airports as well as their airport codes:

  • Long Beach Airport, California (LGB)
  • Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole, Hawaii (KOA)
  • Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport, California (SJC)
  • Sacramento International Airport, California (SMF)
  • Oakland International Airport, California (OAK)
  • Kahului Airport, Hawaii (OGG)
  • Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Nevada (RNO)
  • Ontario International Airport, California (ONT)
  • St. Louis Lambert International Airport, Missouri (STL)
  • Hollywood Burbank Airport, California (BUR)

San Francisco International Airport, meanwhile, was among the worst airports for holiday travel, ranking seventh-worst overall. The worst-ranked airports were typically prone to travel delays, diversions and cancellations, including weather-related events.

Here are the 10 worst airports for holiday travel, according to the list:

  • Westchester County Airport, New York (HPN)
  • Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, Alaska (ANC)
  • McGhee Tyson Airport Tennessee (TYS)
  • Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, Montana (BZN)
  • The Eastern Iowa Airport, Iowa (CID)
  • Orlando Sanford International Airport, Florida (SFB)
  • San Francisco International Airport, California (SFO)
  • Norfolk International Airport, Virginia (ORF)
  • Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Michigan (GRR)
  • Dane County Regional Airport, Wisconsin (MSN)

For the full list, check Forbes Advisors’ best and worst airports for holiday travel .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Reno airport ranked among top in nation for holiday travel due to affordability, few delays

