Evacuation of Rainbow Valley subdivision in Teller County for wildland fire

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office announced an evacuation order for Rainbow Valley Subdivision due to a wildland fire.

The sheriff's office announced the evacuation order at 12:28 p.m. The TCSO said the fire is burning near 360 Beaver Pond.

Everyone in the area is ordered to evacuate immediately. The sheriff's office said the nearest intersection to the fire is Beaver Pond Rd. and Pikes Peak Dr.

This is a developing story.

