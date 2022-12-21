ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teller County, CO

Evacuation of Rainbow Valley subdivision in Teller County for wildland fire

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office announced an evacuation order for Rainbow Valley Subdivision due to a wildland fire.

The sheriff's office announced the evacuation order at 12:28 p.m. The TCSO said the fire is burning near 360 Beaver Pond.

Everyone in the area is ordered to evacuate immediately. The sheriff's office said the nearest intersection to the fire is Beaver Pond Rd. and Pikes Peak Dr.

This is a developing story.

KKTV

11 injured in Christmas Eve crash near Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Seven children were among those injured in a suspected drunk driving crash Christmas Eve night. State Patrol says the kids and two adults were traveling in a Chevy Express van when a Jeep made a sudden turn in front of them. The van broadsided the Jeep and both vehicles spun off the road.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Injury crash at Hwy 24 and Constitution Saturday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday evening, a collision between two vehicles in Colorado Springs sent 11 people to the hospital, closing down westbound Highway 24 for 4 hours. According to Colorado State Patrol, at approximately 11:26 p.m. Dec. 24 a 2016 Jeep Compass failed to yield right of way to an approaching 2008 Chevrolet The post Injury crash at Hwy 24 and Constitution Saturday evening appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

2 critically injured in ATV crash on Barnes Road

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of an off-roading crash Sunday afternoon on Dec. 25. CSFD says the crash involved an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on Barnes Road and Charlotte Parkway. Two riders were critically injured and have been transported to a hospital for treatment.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Christmas lights in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Driving around neighborhoods admiring Christmas lights decorations has become a tradition for many families. In Colorado Springs there are a few different areas that decorate every year, some even in tune to music from a radio station. Below, we compiled a few: Holiday Light Show at the Colorado Springs Pioneer The post Christmas lights in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo police: I-25 closed from West 29th to 13th streets

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the public to use alternate routes due to a traffic crash on southbound I-25, Saturday evening on Dec. 24. PPD says southbound I-25 from the West 29th Street exit to the West 13th Street exit is closed due to a traffic crash. The public is […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Barricaded suspect in standoff with Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo.(KRDO)-- A standoff is underway between a barricaded suspect and Pueblo Police at the Casa Del Sol apartment complex in Pueblo. The first reports of the standoff were reported to KRDO at around 2:40 P.M. Saturday. Pueblo Police confirmed that the barricaded suspect is wanted for multiple alleged armed...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fire forces brief evacuation of Teller County subdivision

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office announced a brief evacuation order for a subdivision due to a wildland fire. The sheriff's office announced the evacuation order at 12:28 p.m. The TCSO said the fire is burning near 360 Beaver Pond. Everyone in the area was ordered to evacuate immediately. The sheriff's The post Fire forces brief evacuation of Teller County subdivision appeared first on KRDO.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Jail Video Visitation building scheduled for remodeling Jan. 2

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Monday, Jan. 2, the El Paso County Jail Video Visitation building will be closed for remodeling. The remodel is expected to be completed on or around April 2, 2023. The El Paso County Jail Video Visitation building is located at 2727 E. Las Vegas St. According to the The post El Paso County Jail Video Visitation building scheduled for remodeling Jan. 2 appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

1 in critical condition after reported accidental shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is fighting for his life after he was accidentally shot early Christmas Eve morning. Officers were called to Rusty Nail Point off Chelton and Hancock Expressway on a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They were told over the phone that a gun had gone off in a home and one person had been hit. The reported shooter was still at the house when police pulled up.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crash involving a pedestrian under investigation in Colorado Springs Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian was under investigation Friday night in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a all at about 6:30 p.m. after a woman was reportedly hit by a car in the 1200 block of S. Nevada Avenue. The area is near I-25 close to Dorchester Park. The driver involved stayed at the scene. The woman was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Harassment investigation leads police to fentanyl, meth inside Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police say a harassment investigation led to officers discovering fentanyl and meth inside a home in Colorado Springs. Wednesday, officers responded to a harassment call for service on Hatch Circle just after 3:50 p.m. According to the police, officers found that the individuals involved with the harassment allegations had unrelated The post Harassment investigation leads police to fentanyl, meth inside Colorado Springs home appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man found dead in freezing temps near Citadel Mall

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed one person died and another was hospitalized as a result of the dangerously cold temperatures that hit Southern Colorado on Thursday, Dec. 23. In response to an inquiry by FOX21 News, a spokesperson for CSPD confirmed that officers with the Sand Creek division found […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man found dead near HWY 85, police investigate

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is investigating a body found early morning on Thursday, Dec. 22. Shortly before 7:40 a.m., an El Paso County Parks Officer was checking on the homeless in the area of Highway 85 and Alegre Street when the officer found a man dead on scene. Detectives with FPD […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

CSPD: Two arrested after harassment call

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested two people after a call for service revealed drugs in the home. According to CSPD on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at around 3:50 p.m. officers were called to Hatch Circle near East Woodman Road and North Union Boulevard, about a harassment call for service. Police […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
