ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

What would you do if someone shows up sick to your holiday party? Take our poll

By Michelle Marchante
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1khzzd_0jqRcLmS00

People are traveling and gathering again like they did in pre-COVID times.

But with the country in the midst of a tripledemic this year — with COVID, flu and RSV going around — some of you might be thinking about masks, testing and social distancing again.

Should you get tested before gathering with family? Wear a mask on a plane? And should you go to your family’s holiday party, even if you have a cough or a sore throat?

READ NEXT: Need a COVID or flu test before your South Florida flight? What to know for the holidays

Take the surveys below to let us know how you plan to navigate the holidays this year. This isn’t scientific — we just want to see what you think.

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
49K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy