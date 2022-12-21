ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteman Air Force Base, MO

Whiteman Air Force Base reopens runway after B-2 emergency landing

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. — A runway at Whiteman Air Force Base reopened more than two weeks after a B-2 made an emergency landing there.

The Air Force says A-10s and T-38s will be allowed to resume operations on the runway.

The runway was closed following the emergency landing on Dec. 10.

MoDOT, troopers tell drivers to stay home Thursday

Whiteman AFB said the bomber experienced a malfunction during the flight. There was a fire following the landing that damaged the plane, but no one was injured.

Air Force Global Strike Command grounded the fleet to inspect each B-2.

The B-2s were scheduled to fly over the 2023 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game, next month, but the Air Force canceled the appearance. The B-2s can be flown on missions if ordered by President Biden.

FOX4 News Kansas City

