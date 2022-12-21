Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
20 great whodunits to watch after Glass Onion—and where to find them
The much-anticipated Knives Out follow-up Glass Onion finally makes its way to Netflix this holiday weekend, following a one-week-only theatrical engagement in November. The sequel sees world-renowned detective (and Stephen Sondheim enthusiast) Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) receiving a mysterious invitation to a private island. When he arrives, he finds that a group of colorful characters (including Kate Hudson in a caftan, Kathryn Hahn in a visor, and Janelle Monáe on a mission) have been brought together by a tech millionaire (Edward Norton) with rather murky intentions.
A.V. Club
In Mariah Carey's Queen of Christmas war, Elizabeth Chan continues to take no prisoners
As The Ramones once sang, “Merry Christmas, I don’t want to fight tonight.” If they couldn’t take their own advice, what hope is there for the rest of us?. This holiday season, the queens of Christmas are turning the Yuletide into a litigious Westeros by going after the Cersei of Christmas: Mariah Carey. Several months back, Mariah Carey, the performer of one of the most popular Christmas jingles of the modern era, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” attempted to name herself the “Queen Of Christmas” by trademarking the term. As we all know, that’s how monarchies work, through trademark disputes.
A.V. Club
5 things you have to watch on TV this Christmas weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, December 23, to Sunday, December 25. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is finally here. Netflix,...
A.V. Club
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, December 25, to Thursday, December 29. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix, Sunday, 3:01...
A.V. Club
Aimee Lou Wood on mastering "the art of simplicity" in her new film Living—but also, well, living
A title like Living is hard to, well, live up to. Simple as the concept may be, its narrative heft can sometimes be taken for granted. More so, if, as in the case of Oliver Hermanus’ latest film, the title aims to translate (and adapt) one of Akira Kurosawa’s most treasured projects, Ikiru. Thankfully, in the hands of screenwriter (and Nobel Prize-winner) Kazuo Ishiguro and boasting a melancholy leading performance by Bill Nighy, this critically acclaimed London-set period drama soars all on its own. Nighy plays Mr. Williams, a career bureaucrat coping with his own mortality when he learns he may not have many more months to live. Forced to reassess his life and purpose, he embarks on an unlikely journey of self-discovery.
A.V. Club
Corsage review: Vicky Krieps delivers one of the year's most ravishing cinematic experiences
The first draft for this review was cheeky and short: “Vicky Krieps. That’s it. That’s the review.” And while the presence of the Phantom Thread star alone should be enough to entice you to watch writer-director Marie Kreutzer’s sumptuous drama Corsage (in select theaters December 23), there are plenty of delights to be found in this fictional retelling of a year in the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria. Then again, to reduce the film’s tender yet exacting visuals as well its modern aural riffs to “delights” is to deny the way Corsage is a masterful and melancholy meditation on loneliness with a sucker punch of an ending.
