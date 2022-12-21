A title like Living is hard to, well, live up to. Simple as the concept may be, its narrative heft can sometimes be taken for granted. More so, if, as in the case of Oliver Hermanus’ latest film, the title aims to translate (and adapt) one of Akira Kurosawa’s most treasured projects, Ikiru. Thankfully, in the hands of screenwriter (and Nobel Prize-winner) Kazuo Ishiguro and boasting a melancholy leading performance by Bill Nighy, this critically acclaimed London-set period drama soars all on its own. Nighy plays Mr. Williams, a career bureaucrat coping with his own mortality when he learns he may not have many more months to live. Forced to reassess his life and purpose, he embarks on an unlikely journey of self-discovery.

2 DAYS AGO