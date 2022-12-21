East Texas athletes sign to play at next level on National Early Signing Day
EAST TEXAS ( KETK ) – We’re still two months away from National Signing Day, but several East Texas athletes signed on the dotted line Wednesday to compete in their respective sports at the collegiate level.More than 2 dozen East Texas athletes sign on the dotted line to compete at the collegiate level
Will Hutchens will be going to play football at Sam Houston State University.
Tyson Berry and Keviyan Huddleston, both from Chapel Hill, signed to play football at two different schools. Tyson will be heading to San Diego State Univeristy, while Keviyan will be staying in the Lone Star State to play for the TCU Horned Frogs.
Rohan Fluellen, from Gilmer ISD, will be joining Huddleston at Texas Christian University next fall.
Longview ISD’s Jalen Hale, one of the best wide receivers in the country, will be heading to Alabama to play for the Crimson Tide.
Mineola ISD’s Dawson Pendergrass will be headed to play for the green and gold in Waco for the Baylor Bears.
Sign up for KETK’s Local Sports Newsletter for the latest East Texas sports coverage delivered weekly to your inbox.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0