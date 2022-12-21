ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Texas athletes sign to play at next level on National Early Signing Day

By Christa Wood
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

EAST TEXAS ( KETK ) – We’re still two months away from National Signing Day, but several East Texas athletes signed on the dotted line Wednesday to compete in their respective sports at the collegiate level.

Will Hutchens will be going to play football at Sam Houston State University.

Courtesy: Lindale ISD

Tyson Berry and Keviyan Huddleston, both from Chapel Hill, signed to play football at two different schools. Tyson will be heading to San Diego State Univeristy, while Keviyan will be staying in the Lone Star State to play for the TCU Horned Frogs.

Courtesy: KETK staff
Courtesy: KETK staff

Rohan Fluellen, from Gilmer ISD, will be joining Huddleston at Texas Christian University next fall.

Courtesy: KETK staff

Longview ISD’s Jalen Hale, one of the best wide receivers in the country, will be heading to Alabama to play for the Crimson Tide.

Courtesy: Garrett Sanders, KETK Sports

Mineola ISD’s Dawson Pendergrass will be headed to play for the green and gold in Waco for the Baylor Bears.

Courtesy: David Gibson, KETK Sports

