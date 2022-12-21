Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating 2 separate fatal shootings on Christmas Day
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating two fatal shootings on Christmas Day in Detroit. The Detroit Police Department said they received a call around 7:45 a.m. for a body found near John R Street and Lantz Avenue. Officers on the scene found a person who appeared to have...
fox2detroit.com
Barricaded gunman surrenders after 7-hour standoff in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A gunman who kept Detroit police at bay for 7 hours has surrendered after hours of negotiations on the city's east side. The gunman barricaded himself inside a home on Christmas Day just after 1 p.m. in the block of Maryland near E. Warren and Alter.
DPD: Man fatally shot on city's westside, suspect on the run
Detroit police confirm a fatal shooting Sunday on the city's westside. Officers were dispatched Sunday to the area of Fenkell and Meyers in Detroit for a reported shooting.
fox2detroit.com
Barricaded gunman situation unfolding on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are on the scene of a barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side. The incident is unfolding in the block of Maryland near E. Warren and Alter. According to police, just after 1 p.m. Sunday, they went to the home to follow up on...
Westland police search for man suspected of Family Dollar break-in
WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are looking for a person suspected of breaking into a Family Dollar store on Wayne Road.Police said they responded to a burglary alarm at the store at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. When they arrived at the scene, they found the front doors smashed and several items from the store missing, however, the suspect was gone.Surveillance images show the suspect walking through the store for several minutes.Anyone with information is asked to call the Westland Police Department's Detective Bureau at 734-722-9600.
fox2detroit.com
MSP trooper hit by car pushed by another car that failed to move over
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police trooper was hit by a car pushed into her by another car while policing a crash on I-94 Friday night. MSP said the trooper was standing outside of her patrol car policing a 3-car crash on eastbound I-94 near Chene just before 10:30 p.m.
Arab American News
Family, lawyer of mentally ill man who was shot dead by Dearborn police are looking for answers
DEARBORN – An Arab American man with a history of mental health problems was shot dead by Dearborn Police last Sunday after he stormed the department’s headquarters with a stolen handgun. While investigations are still underway to determine the circumstances of the deadly shooting incident, the victim’s family...
Troy Police investigating after resident sent $3,100 check, threatened by scammer
Police are investigating after a Troy resident was targeted and then threatened by a scammer. The incident involved emails, phone calls and a check sent in the mail.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police chopper helps officers catch suspect who shot woman in neck at gas station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect who shot a 19-year-old woman in the neck at a Detroit gas station early Wednesday was arrested after fleeing police. Police were looking for the suspect after the shooting at a Sunoco on Livernois and Davison around 12:30 a.m. According to Detroit Police Deputy...
The Oakland Press
Case advances against woman charged with bank robbery
The case against a woman facing charges of armed robbery and bank robbery in Troy has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At a Dec. 22 court hearing, 52-4 District Judge Maureen McGinnis bound over the case against Zeenat Jana Scott-Musa after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Scott-Musa is accused of passing a note to a teller at a Chase Bank on John R Road in September, stating she had a bomb in the backpack she was wearing. The teller alerted the bank manager and Scott-Musa fled without receiving any money, police said.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man pretends to be police officer, shoots restaurant owner, police say
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged after he pretended to be a police officer at a red light and then shot a restaurant owner he had followed into the parking lot of his own business, authorities said. Officers were called around 2:20 p.m. Dec. 14 to a...
WILX-TV
Driver arrested in Brighton found in possession of large amounts of marijuana
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) stopped a vehicle in on Tuesday around 6:10 p.m. for texting while driving. The investigation found the driver in possession of large amounts of marijuana, THC wax, vape pens and cartridges, mushrooms, and scales. The driver was arrested and taken to Livingston...
State trooper working I-94 crash hit by vehicle going too fast for conditions
HAMTRAMCK, MI — A Michigan State Police trooper was hospitalized Friday night due to a crash caused by a car that lost control on I-94, police said. At about 10:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, a trooper was standing near her patrol car attending to an unrelated three-car crash on eastbound I-94 near Chene Street in Hamtramck when a passing driver lost control of their vehicle, police said.
fox2detroit.com
Drivers flee after shootout in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two vehicles fled after a shootout Wednesday in Ypsilanti Township. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about a shooting at 12:34 p.m. People in two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 1800 block of E. Michigan Avenue before fleeing.
Rumors of an active shooter at Somerset mall on Friday are false, according to Troy Police
The Troy Police Department wants the public to know that rumors on social media about an “active shooter” incident at the mall, on W. Big Beaver Road, Friday morning were false.
Masked suspects rob delivery driver at gunpoint on Detroit's west side
Detroit police are working to find two alleged thieves who held up a delivery driver on the city’s west side on Wednesday afternoon. The robbers wore ski masks and fled in an SUV.
Injured swan stuck to frozen lake saved by Oakland County Sheriff's Office
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An injured swan stuck frozen to ice in an Orion Township lake for more than 24 hours was rescued by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team on Thursday. Residents saw the swan in Voorheis Lake Wednesday and called for help when they saw the swan still there on Thursday. The Lake Orion Fire Department asked for assistance from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office to rescue the swan.At about 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, the sheriff's office used its Hovercraft to break the ice around the swan to try and clear the area to allow the swan to swim, but the swan was unable to free itself.The rescue team then used a blanket to cover the swan's head and removed it from the lake.Officials say the swan had an injured leg and was turned over to Oakland County Animal Control to care for its injuries.
Man, 36, fatally shot at Madison Heights restaurant
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was fatally shot at a restaurant in Madison Heights.The incident happened at about 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. at the 168 Crab & Karaoke, located at 32415 John R Road. Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim had been shot and was transported to a local hospital by a family member.The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.According to police, at this time, they believe the victim was targeted, and this was not a random incident. The male suspect was last seen driving a dark-colored SUV. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.
texasbreaking.com
Hell in Cell: Macomb County Inmate Accused of Tying, Strangling, Stabbing Cellmate
Macomb, Michigan: An inmate who is serving about 44 years might stay longer which could amount to a life sentence. The prison bosses discovered that he killed his cellmate and attack another while at breakfast, reported Fox2. The accused is Michael Ketchum, 44, who got charged due to slaying his...
