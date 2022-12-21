ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inkster, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Barricaded gunman surrenders after 7-hour standoff in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A gunman who kept Detroit police at bay for 7 hours has surrendered after hours of negotiations on the city's east side. The gunman barricaded himself inside a home on Christmas Day just after 1 p.m. in the block of Maryland near E. Warren and Alter.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Barricaded gunman situation unfolding on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are on the scene of a barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side. The incident is unfolding in the block of Maryland near E. Warren and Alter. According to police, just after 1 p.m. Sunday, they went to the home to follow up on...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Westland police search for man suspected of Family Dollar break-in

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are looking for a person suspected of breaking into a Family Dollar store on Wayne Road.Police said they responded to a burglary alarm at the store at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. When they arrived at the scene, they found the front doors smashed and several items from the store missing, however, the suspect was gone.Surveillance images show the suspect walking through the store for several minutes.Anyone with information is asked to call the Westland Police Department's Detective Bureau at 734-722-9600.
WESTLAND, MI
The Oakland Press

Case advances against woman charged with bank robbery

The case against a woman facing charges of armed robbery and bank robbery in Troy has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At a Dec. 22 court hearing, 52-4 District Judge Maureen McGinnis bound over the case against Zeenat Jana Scott-Musa after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Scott-Musa is accused of passing a note to a teller at a Chase Bank on John R Road in September, stating she had a bomb in the backpack she was wearing. The teller alerted the bank manager and Scott-Musa fled without receiving any money, police said.
TROY, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
GRAND BLANC, MI
The Flint Journal

State trooper working I-94 crash hit by vehicle going too fast for conditions

HAMTRAMCK, MI — A Michigan State Police trooper was hospitalized Friday night due to a crash caused by a car that lost control on I-94, police said. At about 10:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, a trooper was standing near her patrol car attending to an unrelated three-car crash on eastbound I-94 near Chene Street in Hamtramck when a passing driver lost control of their vehicle, police said.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Drivers flee after shootout in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two vehicles fled after a shootout Wednesday in Ypsilanti Township. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about a shooting at 12:34 p.m. People in two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 1800 block of E. Michigan Avenue before fleeing.
CBS Detroit

Injured swan stuck to frozen lake saved by Oakland County Sheriff's Office

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An injured swan stuck frozen to ice in an Orion Township lake for more than 24 hours was rescued by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team on Thursday. Residents saw the swan in Voorheis Lake Wednesday and called for help when they saw the swan still there on Thursday. The Lake Orion Fire Department asked for assistance from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office to rescue the swan.At about 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, the sheriff's office used its Hovercraft to break the ice around the swan to try and clear the area to allow the swan to swim, but the swan was unable to free itself.The rescue team then used a blanket to cover the swan's head and removed it from the lake.Officials say the swan had an injured leg and was turned over to Oakland County Animal Control to care for its injuries.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Man, 36, fatally shot at Madison Heights restaurant

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was fatally shot at a restaurant in Madison Heights.The incident happened at about 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. at the 168 Crab & Karaoke, located at 32415 John R Road. Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim had been shot and was transported to a local hospital by a family member.The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.According to police, at this time, they believe the victim was targeted, and this was not a random incident. The male suspect was last seen driving a dark-colored SUV. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy