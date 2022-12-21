ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 102 new troopers

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class of 102 new state troopers was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is located in the far east of the United States and is one of the many regions that reach freezing temperatures in the winter. North America is known for its dry and cold winters. Pennsylvania is filled with flatlands, and mountain regions that get extremely cold and touched with snow. Across the state, the temperatures plummet greatly, and in this article, you will discover the coldest place in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

PPL Electric opens warming centers throughout the Midstate

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — PPL Electric announced that they are opening warming centers in the Midstate. These warming centers will be available for any customer who loses power during the frigid weather. According to PPL Electric, 12 warming centers will be opened throughout their service territory on Saturday, Dec. 24...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
kool1033fm.com

PA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS FACE NEW REQUIREMENTS FOR GRADUATION

Students graduating from high school next spring will have new requirements in order to earn a diploma. Starting with the class of 2023, Pennsylvania students will need to demonstrate preparedness by completing requirements in college, career, and community readiness. Alternative pathways include submitting SAT results or achieving industry certifications. Also,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
977rocks.com

Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve

Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection ended the call for conservation from the holiday storm as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. The original story can be found below. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Thompson Meat Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire

A longtime business in West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Meat Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
WEST SUNBURY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Mandatory Evacuation Order Issued For Chautauqua County Shoreline

SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some shoreline communities along Lake Erie in northern Chautauqua County. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and County Sheriff James Quattrone issued the order, as well as a local state of emergency for communities north of Route 5, around 12:30 p.m. on Friday as a major blizzard engulfes the region.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
LehighValleyLive.com

A Democrat supporting school choice? Pa.’s next governor signals break from party norm | Opinion

It was a shocking development in Pennsylvania politics. Democratic party candidate for governor, Josh Shapiro, despite holding a comfortable lead in polling over his Republican opponent, shook up the political landscape when he publicly issued his support for school choice. If you aren’t familiar with Pennsylvania politics, Democratic governors have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Upworthy

Lesbian couple makes history in Pennsylvania by being crowned prom royalty

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 23, 2021. It has since been updated. As a same-sex couple from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Carly Levy and Courtney Steiner didn't think they stood any chance of being crowned as the prom court winners. In fact, the two Pennridge High School seniors were surprised when they found out their names were even on the ballot. "I was nervous that Pennridge wouldn't let it happen, or they would get backlash, or there would be threats because, you know, you have to expect that when you're a little different from everybody else," Levy, who's been in a relationship with Steiner since March, told Courier Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township

NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released. 
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Speed Limit Reduced to 45 MPH, Vehicle Restrictions Placed on I-80

VENANGO CO., Pa. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Venango and Clarion Counties are closed due to multiple crashes. In addition, due to the severity of the storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has temporarily reduced speeds and updated vehicle restrictions on interstates in the northwest region of the state.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Speed restrictions lifted on Mercer County roadway

PennDOT has lifted temporary speed and vehicle restrictions on certain Mercer County roadways due to winter storm conditions. The westbound lanes of I-80 were closed from Exit 29 (Route 8 in Franklin) in Venango County to Exit 42 (173, Grove City/Sandy Lake) in Mercer County due to multiple crashes. The lanes have since reopened.
MERCER COUNTY, PA

