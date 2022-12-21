ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Alaska

Alaska is the largest state in the United States, yet it has the third smallest population. One-half of Alaska’s approximately 750,000 residents live in or near Anchorage. And a further large percentage live in Juneau, the capital city. While formerly occupied by Native Americans for thousands of years, Alaska was long held by Russia. In fact, the land that would eventually become the state wasn’t sold to the United States government until 1867. In 1959, Alaska became the 49th state admitted to the United States. The state is well known for its harsh climate, but, just where is the coldest place in Alaska?
ALASKA STATE
R.A. Heim

Payment of $3,284 coming to eligible residents in Alaska

holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284? Governor Mike Dunleavy has shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history. If you chose the direct deposit option on their application, they will receive their dividend starting now.
ALASKA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Alaskan Residents Will Soon Receive $3,200 Large Direct Check Payment on a Specific Date

Alaskan Residents Will Soon Receive $3,200 Large Direct Check Payment on a Specific Date. Qualified Alaskans will receive the first batch of direct payments worth up to $3,200 next month. By the year’s end, the budget adopted by the Alaska Legislature earlier this year provides residents with $3,200 payouts. On September 20, the first batch of direct payments will begin to arrive in bank accounts, according to Alaska Public Media. Then, paper checks will be mailed and sent out to the residents in early October.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Airlines temporarily suspends flights through Seattle, Portland

An Alaska judge has ruled that a state lawmaker with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group is eligible to hold office. Friday's top stories and headlines across Alaska. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’ program following student busing issues. Updated: 4 hours ago. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’...
ALASKA STATE
KUOW

The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far

There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
WASHINGTON STATE
kinyradio.com

Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
JUNEAU, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Meteor flashes across early morning sky above Alaska

Closing arguments begin today in the David Eastman trial, ASD budget cut discussions continue and Juneau Parks and Recreation wants public input for a project. Assembly votes to increase Sullivan Arena capacity to 360 beds. Wasilla lawmaker’s fight to keep legislative seat nears closing arguments. Updated: 20 hours ago.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Murkowski, Sullivan, Peltola announce disaster declarations for Alaska fisheries

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and Representative Mary Sattler Peltola said they welcomed determinations from the U.S. Department of Commerce that fishery disasters have occurred in numerous Alaska fisheries, allowing Alaska fishermen to receive critical relief funding. The funding can be distributed to fishermen...
ALASKA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

According to New Poll, Kari Lake May Win the Arizona Senate Race

Considering the fact that Kari Lake just lost her election for governor of Arizona, the Republican may do better in a later race for the U.S. Senate. Public Policy Polling (PPP) polled the public to find out which candidate in Arizona they would prefer. In addition to Lake, the choices were Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego. Sinema has declared her intention to vote as an independent.
ARIZONA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Grand jury investigations into OCS continue to be hijacked

In early 2017, Rep. Tammie Wilson (R-North Pole) accused the Alaska Attorney General’s Office of “hijacking” her requested grand jury investigation into the Office of Children Services. Her press release came approximately three weeks after an Anchorage grand jury had referred her request to the State Ombudsman....
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

A ‘big soup of viruses’ is filling Alaska hospital beds

Respiratory viruses have been threatening hospital capacity in Alaska this winter. Dr. Matt Hirschfeld, a pediatrician with Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage, said flu and RSV cases started spiking early this year, in October. “Usually, we don’t see these things start to peak until kind of December, January, February,”...
ALASKA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy