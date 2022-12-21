ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]

Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
8 Fun, Family Friendly Events Happening In and Around Boise On Christmas Day 2022

Thanks to a wicked winter storm, Christmas 2022 became a flightmare for many families across the Treasure Valley. At one point on Friday, Alaska Airlines canceled all of their outbound flights from Seattle and Portland as the two cities tried to recover from an ice storm that left thick sheets coating both planes and runways. Traveling by road wasn’t much better as several parts of I-84 were closed due to the storm.
3 Places To Warm Up With Your Clothes Off In Idaho [Pics]

How do you plan on staying warm this winter, nude hot springs?. A great way to stay warm this winter is the obvious, HOT SPRINGS! But you should be careful which ones you go to, especially if you're new to the area. I'm no scientist so I found Tophotsprings.com to educate you and me on what makes these hot springs work "Idaho’s geothermal activity causes natural hot springs to pop up all over the state, and soaking in this mineral rich water is an experience unique to any other."
Where is the Best City for Christmas in Idaho? Hint: Not Boise

What do you think, does it matter where you celebrate Christmas? I guess it would depend on whether you’d prefer having a beautiful white Christmas with snow and cold weather or not... Or, what about the “price” of Christmas and how much it costs? That will be different depending...
The Most Popular Christmas Song in Idaho (and 7 Other States)

What’s your favorite Christmas song? And do you think your favorite Christmas song is also the most popular one in Idaho? Let’s find out! 👇. There’s a recent article from FinanceBuzz that shares a list of the most popular Christmas songs in each state in 2022. They said, “To get a better sense of which songs are most and least likely to brighten shoppers’ moods, FinanceBuzz used Google Trends to find the most popular Christmas song in every state. We also surveyed more than 1,200 U.S. adults on the most annoying Christmas songs.
The Most Dangerous, Deadly Place in Idaho Isn’t What You Think

When you think about “the deadliest” or the “most dangerous places in Idaho,” and what they could be... I’m sure you’re thinking about the most dangerous cities (where there’s the most crime), the most dangerous hikes, or maybe... The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls where people literally parachute off the bridge every single day? That was my guess!
Idaho Now One of The Worst States With Christmas Spirit

Does the influx of Californians associate with the lack of Christmas spirit in Idaho?. Probably not, but since 2020 the Christmas spirit has declined tremendously. Is that because in 2020 the pandemic had us really starting to appreciate our loved ones, and time slowed down to a halt in 2020 which allowed us to take a breath from everything else that is going on?
Idaho Transportation Department captures ‘snownado’ on film

POCATELLO, Idaho — You may have seen a dust devil before, but have you ever heard of a snow devil?. An employee with the Idaho Transportation Department captured a snow devil, or snownado on film near Pocatello on Wednesday. The video was taken on US-30 over Fish Creek Summit.
What is the Most Misspelled Word in Idaho and Surrounding States?

I will admit right here right now, I am not a great speller. Words like definitely and Wednesday mix me up from time to time. Do you tout yourself as a great speller? Did you win the spelling bee in school or do people turn to you for help with how to spell things? Well good for you, for most of us there are words that are just plain tricky to spell.
12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Charlie

Looking for a furry friend for the holidays? Charlie and other cats and dogs featured in 12 Strays of Christmas event are available at the Idaho Humane Society.
The 5 best golf courses in Idaho (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Idaho. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Idaho. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Snow falling across southwest Idaho today

BOISE, Idaho — After a frigid day yesterday, temperatures will remain cold. The high temperature will jump into the mid-20s today. We'll see periods of snow across the Treasure Valley throughout the day. The mountains will see sustained snowfall for most of the day. The snow will be lighter...
Just how cold is it in eastern Idaho?

IDAHO FALLS — A frigid arctic blast has worked its way into eastern Idaho bringing some of the coldest temperatures our area has seen in a while. So just how cold has it been over the past 24 hours?. Pocatello. 9 a.m. Thursday: -11 degrees. Coldest temp overnight: -28...
Secret Santa gives back to East Idaho

During the holidays, Secret Santas are everywhere. But over in East Idaho, one particular Secret Santa has been serving up some extra holiday cheer to some very deserving folks. Nate Eaton with Eastidahonews.com is one of Santa's helpers and joins Idaho Matters to share some of these people's wonderful stories.
