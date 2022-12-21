ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, IL

wmay.com

Overflow Shelter Serves As Warming Center

As a winter storm brings dangerously cold wind chills to Central Illinois, the city of Springfield says the city’s overflow shelter will be open around the clock through next Tuesday to provide relief from the cold. The shelter at 221 North 11th Street will be available for anyone in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
capitolwolf.com

Sangamon County Lifts Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency

Sangamon County has lifted the Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency, in effect at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon. This declaration applies only to county highways. Dangerous wind chill temperatures are expected through Sunday. Residents are encouraged to take appropriate precautions before extended periods outdoors or traveling. Roadways are hazardous. Drivers may...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wymg.com

Waste haulers start early on Thursday

The Office of Public Works has permitted the City of Springfield Waste Haulers to start their routes two hours early on Thursday. This is due to the winter forecast and will allow the haulers to stay ahead of the weather. Residents may see and/or hear haulers begin as early as...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Girard Bowling Alley Burns in Five-Alarm Fire

A five-alarm fire in northern Macoupin County saw a Girard building burn to the ground last night. Initial reports of a fire at the former Girard Bowling Alley/Pickadillys located in the 700 block of North 3rd Street came in shortly after 6:30PM. According to initial reports, fire was seen inside the building and flames were showing on the building.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

JFD Responds to Vehicle Fire Thursday

Jacksonville Fire Department personnel responded to a call of a vehicle fire in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue at 4:18 pm Thursday. According to an incident report, the vehicle’s driver said they parked the Hyundai sedan after running an errand. She said she noticed a burning smell but didn’t think anything of it as the car had leaked oil onto the exhaust in the past. She says about an hour later someone came in and told her that her car was on fire.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Pillsbury Group Seeks To Preserve Memories Of Site

The head of the nonprofit that is working to demolish the former Pillsbury Mills site acknowledges that the effort is bittersweet. Chris Richmond’s father worked at the plant years ago when it produced cake mixes and other products for stores around the country. Richmond says Pillsbury was an essential part of life on the north end of Springfield for decades, and says it’s sad… but necessary… to see it go.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm

(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Home Deemed Total Loss After Overnight Fire in Chandlerville

Multiple fire departments from Cass & Mason Counties were called out to a structure fire in Chandlerville early this morning. The Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department reports that shortly after midnight they were summoned for mutual aid to a two-story structure fire in the heart of Chandlerville. The residents were reported to be home at the time of the fire and were able to get out safely.
CHANDLERVILLE, IL
wmay.com

State Police Investigating Death Of Springfield Man

Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a man who was pronounced dead on arrival Sunday morning at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 35-year-old Earl Moore was taken to the hospital’s emergency room from his residence around 3:15am Sunday. An autopsy is being done to determine the cause and manner of death.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Abandoned Springfield house destroyed by fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A house in Springfield was destroyed on Thursday when a fire broke out, forcing firefighters to battle both the flames and the frigid temperatures. Chief Brandon Blough said the fire happened at 1905 East Cook Street around 2:30 p.m. The structure was abandoned but was open for trespass. Neighbors reported at […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YAHOO!

Parents of 3-year-old Auburn girl announce her death following battle with cancer

A 3-year-old girl who had been fighting cancer for much of her life died Thursday night at her home, only days after her home city of Auburn held a parade in her honor. June Peden-Stade, daughter of Ali Peden and Adam Stade of Auburn, suffered from stage 4 neuroblastoma, an aggressive type of kidney cancer normally found in children under the age of 10. The family announced their daughter's death on a Facebook page they created to chronicle June's fight against the disease.
AUBURN, IL
wlds.com

Second Suspect Named in South Jacksonville Armed Robbery Case

The Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers have issued a call for tips about the whereabouts of an individual wanted in relation to a South Jacksonville armed robbery from earlier this month. 18 year old Jakobie T. Whitaker of the 200 block of West Greenwood Avenue has been named as a...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Demolition of old Pillsbury Mills site begins

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The remaining buildings at the old Pillsbury Mills site are set to be demolished.  Chris Richmond, the president of Moving Pillsbury Forward, the organization that acquired the site, said they’ll start by tearing down the first 50,000 square feet of the property. “We haven’t seen buildings come down here at the Pillsbury […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
FOX2now.com

Snow and frigid temperatures expected by Thursday

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday and Wednesday will be calm before the arrival of arctic air on Thursday. Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and cold. Temperature highs are near 40. It’s going to be mostly cloudy for the Winter Solstice Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s.
MISSOURI STATE
wlds.com

Jacksonville Man Struck with a Crowbar, Threatened with a Gun in Domestic Dispute

Jacksonville Police arrested two individuals after a domestic disturbance turned violent this afternoon. West Central Illinois Joint Dispatch received a call at 2:11PM from a residence in the 600 block of North Clay Avenue. The male caller on the line told dispatch that a female he had an active order of protection against struck his car multiple times and left southbound from the residence in a blue Dodge Journey. The male complainant also advised that one of the female’s family members traveling with her had struck him with a crowbar during an altercation at his residence.
JACKSONVILLE, IL

