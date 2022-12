In an office outside of the gymnasium at Lake Ridge Academy, Jose Gomez came into the room with a smile. It was boys basketball coach Alan George’s office, to be exact. Gomez was nominated and selected as a Morning Journal Player of the Week for his spectacular performance against JFK on Nov. 26, putting up 27 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals in the win.

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO