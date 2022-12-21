Read full article on original website
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
Albuquerque gingerbread contest winners announced
Voting for the People's Choice award is open to the public through January 6th.
New Mexico native wins Jiu-Jitsu world championship
Gonzales also has taken a leadership role at his gym, One Jiu-Jitsu in Rio Rancho. He runs the kids' program at the gym and has grown it from only a handful of students to around 40 currently.
KRQE News 13
2022 Christmas: What’s open and closed in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Christmas holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is a list of what’s closed and open on Christmas, Dec. 25, in New Mexico. Albuquerque:. ABQ Ride bus & Sun Van. ABQ Ride will run...
Christmas Eve Hot Air Balloon Glow honors beloved pizzeria owner
It was a special evening for a person no longer with us.
‘Love at first sight’: Family adopts dog trained by NM inmate through new program
Cody, a 5-month-old Shepherd mix, met his new family at the Española Humane Animal Shelter.
Northeast Albuquerque neighbors fed up with ‘junk house’
Some neighbors want the people living at the home on the corner of Layton and Concordia to clean up their mess.
The most common complaints filed to your local government
(STACKER) – Government accountability isn’t always flashy or grand. Most of the time, it looks like municipal employees fixing a pothole reported by a concerned citizen or a stop sign someone noticed was damaged in a storm. These are small tasks with significant residual impacts. SeeClickFix was among the first communication software companies to build […]
Santa Claus visits Albuquerque Eastside Animal Shelter amidst hopes of boosting adoptions
The Eastside Shelter was full of holiday cheer as families showed up with their furry friends to snap a photo with the jolly old man.
Diamond Boy headlines ‘Rumble at Revel’ Boxing Card
"Yeah, I will be the main event and I will be going 8 rounds against Bryan Aquino; he is from Puerto Rico. He is 12 and 2, and I expect him to be my toughest fight yet", said Matthew Griego. "Well, I used to be stable mates with Fidel Maldonado Jr., and he is a southpaw, and I used to spar him a lot. So, I have a lot of experience against southpaws, I think he is one of the slickest southpaws out there. So, it helps me a lot," he added.
Albuquerque spa owner losing faith after business suffers fire damage
A walkthrough of the building shows smoke and water damage.
Larry Barker’s best 2022 investigations
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been another year of stories of abuse, neglect, and potentially deadly situations uncovered by Larry Barker. Some of his best are highlighted here, including stories of corruption at APD, broken fire hydrants, and dangerous bridges across the state. APD overtime scandal: Lt. accused of bilking taxpayers reinstated While assigned to the […]
Albuquerque police: Pedestrian dead after crash
The area is closed until the on-scene part of the investigation is complete.
Albuquerque High players ‘Love’ their captain
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque high girls’ basketball team is going into the holiday break with a 9-1 record as a legitimate contender in class 5A. Part of the reason for the Bulldogs’ success comes from their post-play, where senior captain Leilani Love does most of her work. “Leilani is a strong player on the […]
APD makes connection between 2 murders with 2019 Christmas shooting
Any information on these shootings can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.
APD: One person found dead in hotel room
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a person was found dead Friday. APD says officers responded to the Extended Stay Hotel near Menaul and University to reports of a tenant who appeared to be dead in a room. Police determined the person was dead and APD’s homicide unit […]
Albuquerque man troubled after home shot up in middle of night
The retired mail carrier has no idea why someone would shoot up his home.
Sports Desk: Personnel changes for UNM coaching staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team is expected to announce a new offensive coordinator in the coming days, and while the university has not been able to confirm, ESPN is reporting that UAB interim head coach and offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent is set to take the OC job at UNM. With the Blazers in […]
Police: Man charged for losing daughter in Albuquerque while drunk
An arrest warrant for child abuse charges has been issued for a man accused of losing his daughter while he was drunk.
