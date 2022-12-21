ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2022 Christmas: What’s open and closed in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Christmas holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is a list of what’s closed and open on Christmas, Dec. 25, in New Mexico. Albuquerque:. ABQ Ride bus & Sun Van. ABQ Ride will run...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

The most common complaints filed to your local government

(STACKER) – Government accountability isn’t always flashy or grand. Most of the time, it looks like municipal employees fixing a pothole reported by a concerned citizen or a stop sign someone noticed was damaged in a storm. These are small tasks with significant residual impacts. SeeClickFix was among the first communication software companies to build […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Diamond Boy headlines ‘Rumble at Revel’ Boxing Card

"Yeah, I will be the main event and I will be going 8 rounds against Bryan Aquino; he is from Puerto Rico. He is 12 and 2, and I expect him to be my toughest fight yet", said Matthew Griego. "Well, I used to be stable mates with Fidel Maldonado Jr., and he is a southpaw, and I used to spar him a lot. So, I have a lot of experience against southpaws, I think he is one of the slickest southpaws out there. So, it helps me a lot," he added.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Larry Barker’s best 2022 investigations

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been another year of stories of abuse, neglect, and potentially deadly situations uncovered by Larry Barker. Some of his best are highlighted here, including stories of corruption at APD, broken fire hydrants, and dangerous bridges across the state. APD overtime scandal: Lt. accused of bilking taxpayers reinstated While assigned to the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque High players ‘Love’ their captain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque high girls’ basketball team is going into the holiday break with a 9-1 record as a legitimate contender in class 5A. Part of the reason for the Bulldogs’ success comes from their post-play, where senior captain Leilani Love does most of her work. “Leilani is a strong player on the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: One person found dead in hotel room

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a person was found dead Friday. APD says officers responded to the Extended Stay Hotel near Menaul and University to reports of a tenant who appeared to be dead in a room. Police determined the person was dead and APD’s homicide unit […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Personnel changes for UNM coaching staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team is expected to announce a new offensive coordinator in the coming days, and while the university has not been able to confirm, ESPN is reporting that UAB interim head coach and offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent is set to take the OC job at UNM. With the Blazers in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

