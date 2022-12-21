ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wincountry.com

Winter Weather Advisory continues through Christmas Day

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After being blasted by arctic winds and snowfall from three to 29 inches, most of West Michigan has shifted from a Blizzard Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory through 7:00 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service says additional snow accumulations of one to fout...
MICHIGAN STATE
wincountry.com

Snowmobile driver dies, passenger injured in Calhoun County crash

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a snowmobile in Calhoun County. The crash occurred on B Drive South near 11 Mile Rd Thursday night at about 11:23 p.m. in Newton Township. Troopers say the snowmobile driven by a 49-year-old man...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
wincountry.com

KDPS investigates shooting, male struck by gunfire

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo msn is hospitalized after being shot on Christmas Eve. Around 2:16 p.m., Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority received a report of several gunshots in the 1100 block of Conant Street. At approximately 2:26 p.m., a male suffering from a gunshot wound arrived...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wincountry.com

KDPS arrests suspect for armed home invasion and unlawful imprisonment

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo man is in custody after allegedly holding several people at gunpoint Friday morning. At approximately 10:30 a.m., Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to an apartment in the 1600 block of Nottingham Ave regarding a report of a hostage situation. A woman reported that a male was holding three juveniles hostage at gunpoint inside an apartment.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy