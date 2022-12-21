ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

KCCI.com

Light snow, then temperatures finally climb

DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. One batch of snow has already been moving through Iowa here on Christmas evening. A second batch is up in the Dakotas closer to the low pressure center coming our way. That second round of snow will pass through the state overnight into early Monday morning. The northeast half of Iowa could see 2-3" of snow, with around 1" in the Des Moines metro.
IOWA STATE
MyStateline.com

Blowing snow and brutal cold lasts through Christmas

Even though snow ended yesterday evening, blowing and drifting snow remains a big concern the rest of the night tonight and into early tomorrow. For that reason, we still remain under a Winter Storm Warning until early tomorrow for all of Northern Illinois. Southern Wisconsin is under a Winter Weather Advisory through that time.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Low snow totals, high wind gusts, at height of Winter storm

LINCOLN, Ill. – At least from a snow perspective, the winter storm that spent time in our area between Thursday and Friday wasn’t that big of a deal. According to the National Weather Service, snow totals ranged from one inch in Knox County, to 2.2 inches at the Peoria Airport.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Santa spotted in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Our meteorologists checked the Flooring America EyeNet Cameras last night. It looks like we spotted Santa Claus flying by on a few of them. Here are some of the photos grabbed from our internal systems at the station on this cold Christmas morning. Santa reports fine conditions passing through the area […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Dangerous winter weather moves into Central Illinois today

(WAND WEATHER)- A dangerous winter situation takes over across Central Illinois today. A wintry mix will develop this morning with temperatures in the 30s. As an Arctic cold front blasts through later this morning our temperatures crash into the single digits by late afternoon. Moderate snow is expected from late...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

City of Peoria issues snow storm update

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public Works have begun 12-hour around-the-clock operations as a winter storm comes into Central Illinois. According to a statement from Public Works Deputy Director Sie Maroon, Public Works have applied a liquid brine over the last two days on all the primary emergency snow routes. They are also on standby mode until the precipitation begins.
PEORIA, IL
Western Iowa Today

Update 4:06 a.m.: Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings

(Des Moines) Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings are in effect for Iowa. The Winter Storm Warning is effective until 7:00 p.m. Friday for Southwest Iowa. The Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon on Saturday for all of Iowa. The Bizzard Warning for Northern, West-Central, and Central Iowa, including Audubon, Guthrie, Carroll, and Crawford Counties, is in effect from noon today to 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.
IOWA STATE
advantagenews.com

Winter storm, bitter cold takes aim at Illinois

As a winter storm rolls toward much of Illinois, the heads of local highway departments are getting ready for the onset of precipitation. How and when the precipitation begins depends greatly on where you live, but most of us will experience some challenges with the combination of powdery snow, high wind, and frigid temperatures.
ILLINOIS STATE
nowdecatur.com

Winter Storm warning for Thursday and Friday

December 21, 2022 – A powerful holiday-week winter storm will unfold across the country Thursday, unleashing snow and strong winds on Illinois. The timing of the storm could not be worse, as millions rush to finish their shopping and embark on their holiday travels. The storm system packs a...
MACON COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Easier than expected job to clear Tazewell County roads

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Crews in Tazewell County are finding that clearing the roads easier than expected. Highway Supervisor Scott Williams says that, as of Friday afternoon, around 93% of the roads in the county were driveable with little to no snow or ice. He said roads that are still covered are rural roads.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Winter Storm Warnings Issued Ahead of Arctic Blast

CHICAGO – A winter storm with potentially life-threatening winds and reduced visibility is set to march across the state Thursday, and experts are cautioning that Friday may be best spent at home. Snow and wind gusts exceeding 50 mph are predicted to begin tomorrow, driving the wind chills down into the -30’s at times.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER)- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all counties in Central Illinois as a Winter Storm approaches the Midwest. It'll be mostly cloudy today with highs in the low-to-mid-30s. A wintry mix moves in overnight into early Thursday. Temperatures early Thursday will be in...
ILLINOIS STATE
Bring Me The News

Blizzard update: I-90 reopens, 'no travel advisory' issued in large area of Minnesota

UPDATE 11 A.M. FRIDAY: Interstate 90 has reopened in southern Minnesota, but conditions remain challenging for drivers, with no travel still advised. A "no travel" advisory has been issued for a large area of Minnesota as blizzard conditions impact the roads, with officials also announcing the closure of Interstate 90 and Hwy. 60 from 7 p.m. in southern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Prepping for winter’s wrath as snow, wind loom

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois is preparing for snow as winter storm watches are in effect for the area. While the snowfall itself won’t be anything historic; 2-5 inches in Peoria and 3-6 inches in Bloomington-Normal, high winds will blow fallen snow making it impossible at times to travel.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

