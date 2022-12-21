Read full article on original website
Woman accused of grand larceny after starting vehicle
ELKO – A Spring Creek woman who entered a vehicle and started it at a northside Elko home was arrested on a charge of grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Police were called Tuesday morning by a woman who reported the incident. She told police she yelled at the suspect and followed her when she fled on foot.
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
NVMA’s 'Hope for Heat' raises money for Boys & Girls Clubs
While heading into colder temperatures, we quickly forget how scorching the summers of Nevada can feel. Whether you miss the heat or love the cold, the Nevada Mining Association made the most of those hot days with its seventh annual Hope for Heat campaign, held in partnership with Granite Construction, which raised more than $25,500 to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs across Nevada.
Elko joins call for more school funding
ELKO – In a prelude to the next session of the Nevada Legislature that begins Feb. 6, Elko County School District is joining school districts throughout the state to request more funding through the Pupil Centered Funding Plan. The school board approved a resolution in support of iNVest 2023,...
Dennis Clayson: Montello, Christmas and fathers
The largest building in Montello was the school. It was a two-story building with a large auditorium attached at the back. The top floor had four classrooms, a small library, and a meeting room. One room was for the first and second grades, another room for the third, fourth, and fifth grades, and a third for the six, seventh, and eighth grades. The fourth room was reserved for high school classes.
Rewrite: News from past issues
——— The Gold Creek News is being moved to Mountain City. A number of students from the State University will arrive home from Reno to-night to spend the holidays at home. Among the number will be Miss Fannie Smiley, Charley Mayer, Paul Keyser and Tom Lawrence. ———
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Elko's evening forecast: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph.
Roger Hubert Stewart
SPRING CREEK—Roger Hubert Stewart of Spring Creek, NV, passed away on November 21, 2022, at 73. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, father, and grandfather. Roger was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA. He graduated from high school in 1967. He was proud to attend Woodstock in 1969 while enrolled at Dickinson College, PA, where he received a Bachelor’s in History in 1971. After college, he was a radio DJ, enjoyed writing screenplays, and followed his favorite British rock band, The Who, while they toured the US. He graduated from Washburn University School of Law in 1989 and became a private investigator in LA. In 1990, he worked as a Nevada State Public Defender in Ely, NV, then moved to Elko, where he served as a public defender for 27 years in the Elko Justice and District Courts. He later became Chief Deputy of the Public Defender’s Office. Roger cherished his job and truly cared about his clients. He never wanted to retire and wanted to continue to give the voiceless a voice in the justice system.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Elko, NV
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.
Leopard lookout: Johns 2nd in Lovelock
WELLS — During the Lovelock Mustangs Invitational, the Wells wrestling team finished 19th in the standings but found a great individual performance form one if its grapplers. As a group, the Leopards scored 30 points — 20 of which came from junior Cash Johns. Johns ranked second in...
Railroader rundown: Boys go 2-1 in Round Mountain
CARLIN — The Carlin boys and girls basketball teams both experienced some solid moments at the Kody Beach Tournament, the Railroaders finishing 2-1 and the Lady Railroaders splitting a pair of games. Boys. In their tourney opener, the Roaders took a step in a positive direction with a slim,...
