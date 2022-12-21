ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The Spun

Breaking: NFL Game Has Been Delayed

On Saturday morning, Nashville mayor John Cooper asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans. "I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps," Cooper said on Twitter.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Video

Put Erin Andrews in the secondary and she'll knock down a pass attempt if it comes her way. The Fox Sports sideline reporter showed off her ball skills during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Andrews went viral on the sideline, when a video of the Fox Sports reporter batting down...
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Reveals Her Christmas Wish

The Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year - but will have to get through a crowded AFC. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals aren't going anywhere as the playoffs draw near. Before that, though, the Chiefs will have to get through three more regular season games.
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Discussed NFL Return With 1 Team

It wouldn't be an NFL season without Rob Gronkowski discussing a potential return. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end retired from the NFL for a second time back in June and made it sound like he was done for good. Still, it didn't stop him...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Tom Brady Leaked Conversation

On Friday, Antonio Brown released more private messages he previously exchanged with his former friend/teammate Tom Brady. Brown has shared several previous conversations with Brady on social media over the past few months — most of the time in an attempt to paint Brady in a bad light. But...
The Spun

There Are 2 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule

College football bowl season is fully upon us. Friday's Christmas Eve Eve features two bowl games: the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl between Louisiana-Houston and Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl between Wake Forest-Missouri. The Independence Bowl will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET in Shreveport's Independence Stadium. The Cougars are a touchdown...
The Comeback

Top quarterback announces transfer decision

When head coach Lincoln Riley became the head coach of the USC Trojans and ultimately brought former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams with him to USC, former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis entered the transfer portal and ultimately landed with the Pittsburgh Panthers. And now, the quarterback is on the move again. On Saturday afternoon, Kedon Read more... The post Top quarterback announces transfer decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Alabama Offensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination

After several years at Alabama, former four-star offensive lineman Amari Kight entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2022 regular season. Today, he announced his destination. Taking to Instagram, Kight announced that he has committed to UCF and is joining the Knights. 247Sports reported that Alabama's rival Auburn...
The Spun

Look: 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Flips From ACC To SEC Program

Four-star quarterback recruit LaNorris Sellers has flipped his commitment from Syracuse to South Carolina. Sellers was the Orange's top recruit in the 2023 class. Sellers, a South Carolina native, had been committed to Syracuse since March of this year. He didn't receive an offer from South Carolina until October 22.
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Reached Massive Contract Agreement With Star Player

The Green Bay Packers can sometimes be accused of being stingy with free agents. But not when it comes to their offensive linemen. Not anymore at least. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers have agreed to a contract extension for star guard Elgton Jenkins. Per the report, it's a four-year deal worth $68 million in base value and a maximum value of $74 million.
The Spun

Packers Star Unlikely To Play vs. Dolphins On Sunday

The Green Bay Packers have to win out in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. But it looks like they'll be without one of their biggest stars for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. On Friday, the Packers released their final injury report of the week. Packers left tackle...
The Spun

Look: NFL Game Could Get Very Ugly Today

The Browns and Saints won't just compete against each other this Saturday afternoon, they'll have to fend off Mother Nature. According to the latest weather forecast, the wind-chill temperature will be minus-11 degrees. It has also been reported that wind gusts will be around 30 mph. Moments ago, ESPN's Jake...
The Spun

The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

