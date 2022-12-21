Read full article on original website
Breaking: NFL Game Has Been Delayed
On Saturday morning, Nashville mayor John Cooper asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans. "I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps," Cooper said on Twitter.
1 NFL Team Was Eliminated From Playoff Contention Last Night
It's that time of year when some teams start to get eliminated from playoff contention. That continued on Thursday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars eliminated the Indianapolis Colts. It's the second year in a row this has happened after the Jags eliminated the Colts in Week 18 last season. It...
numberfire.com
Washington's Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter on Saturday
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has replaced Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter of Week 16's game against the San Francisco 49ers. After throwing a fourth quarter interception, Wentz has been inserted at quarterback for Heinicke. Before Week 16's contest, Wentz was ranked 32nd among his position with a 63.1...
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Video
Put Erin Andrews in the secondary and she'll knock down a pass attempt if it comes her way. The Fox Sports sideline reporter showed off her ball skills during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Andrews went viral on the sideline, when a video of the Fox Sports reporter batting down...
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Reveals Her Christmas Wish
The Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year - but will have to get through a crowded AFC. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals aren't going anywhere as the playoffs draw near. Before that, though, the Chiefs will have to get through three more regular season games.
Rob Gronkowski Discussed NFL Return With 1 Team
It wouldn't be an NFL season without Rob Gronkowski discussing a potential return. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end retired from the NFL for a second time back in June and made it sound like he was done for good. Still, it didn't stop him...
Football World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Tom Brady Leaked Conversation
On Friday, Antonio Brown released more private messages he previously exchanged with his former friend/teammate Tom Brady. Brown has shared several previous conversations with Brady on social media over the past few months — most of the time in an attempt to paint Brady in a bad light. But...
There Are 2 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
College football bowl season is fully upon us. Friday's Christmas Eve Eve features two bowl games: the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl between Louisiana-Houston and Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl between Wake Forest-Missouri. The Independence Bowl will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET in Shreveport's Independence Stadium. The Cougars are a touchdown...
Top quarterback announces transfer decision
When head coach Lincoln Riley became the head coach of the USC Trojans and ultimately brought former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams with him to USC, former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis entered the transfer portal and ultimately landed with the Pittsburgh Panthers. And now, the quarterback is on the move again. On Saturday afternoon, Kedon Read more... The post Top quarterback announces transfer decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Alabama Offensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination
After several years at Alabama, former four-star offensive lineman Amari Kight entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2022 regular season. Today, he announced his destination. Taking to Instagram, Kight announced that he has committed to UCF and is joining the Knights. 247Sports reported that Alabama's rival Auburn...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Colin Cowherd Names The 5 NFL Quarterbacks He Wouldn't Trade
Colin Cowherd has never been shy about sharing his takes on sports. After all, it's his job to discuss everything in the sports world, and an interesting topic came up during his show (The Herd) on Friday. He was touching on the Jacksonville Jaguars after they took down the New...
KENS 5
Former Cowboys receiver and current Jets WR coach Miles Austin suspended by NFL for gambling
NEW YORK — New York Jets wide receivers coach and former standout Dallas Cowboys receiver Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for a minimum of one year for violating the league's gambling policy. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Friday confirmed the suspension, which Austin is appealing. McCarthy...
Look: 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Flips From ACC To SEC Program
Four-star quarterback recruit LaNorris Sellers has flipped his commitment from Syracuse to South Carolina. Sellers was the Orange's top recruit in the 2023 class. Sellers, a South Carolina native, had been committed to Syracuse since March of this year. He didn't receive an offer from South Carolina until October 22.
Breaking: NFL Coach Suspended For Allegedly Betting On Sports
On Thursday night, the New York Jets suffered an embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. Just a day later, the organization is embroiled in an unfortunate off-field story. According to multiple reports, Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended from the league. NFL Network insider Tom...
Ryan Clark Thinks It's Time For 1 NFL Team To Move On From Starting Quarterback
Ryan Clark is all the way out on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson started in a massive game for the Jets against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night and failed miserably. He ended up being benched in the second half after only completing 50% of his passes for 92 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.
Packers Reportedly Reached Massive Contract Agreement With Star Player
The Green Bay Packers can sometimes be accused of being stingy with free agents. But not when it comes to their offensive linemen. Not anymore at least. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers have agreed to a contract extension for star guard Elgton Jenkins. Per the report, it's a four-year deal worth $68 million in base value and a maximum value of $74 million.
Packers Star Unlikely To Play vs. Dolphins On Sunday
The Green Bay Packers have to win out in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. But it looks like they'll be without one of their biggest stars for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. On Friday, the Packers released their final injury report of the week. Packers left tackle...
Look: NFL Game Could Get Very Ugly Today
The Browns and Saints won't just compete against each other this Saturday afternoon, they'll have to fend off Mother Nature. According to the latest weather forecast, the wind-chill temperature will be minus-11 degrees. It has also been reported that wind gusts will be around 30 mph. Moments ago, ESPN's Jake...
Look: Skip Bayless Has Blunt Reaction To Dak Prescott's Interception vs. Eagles
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a rough start to this Saturday's game against the Eagles. A pass intended to Dalton Schultz was intercepted by Josh Sweat and returned for a touchdown. Fox Sports' Skip Bayless, who is known for being a Cowboys fan, was obviously upset about Prescott's early pick-six.
