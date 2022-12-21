Signed and sealed: Sacramento-area high school football stars ink scholarship agreements

Football has evolved over the decades to a more wide-open game, but it is still rooted in the fundamentals of blocking and tackling.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the early signing period Wednesday for high school stars across to country committing to programs for FBS or FCS full scholarships included a bevy of blockers and stoppers. This especially included the Sacramento region, a hotbed for such talents for decades.

The next signing period is Feb. 1. A binding scholarship deal is a big deal because only 2% of high school seniors across the country receive such packages at the Division I level.

Bulk was the theme of the day Wednesday as six area prep stars who reveled in their roles in the trenches passed the look test well beyond their film clips that wowed recruiters, not to mention their transcripts as grades do matter.

Simi Pale of Elk Grove signed with Stanford and new coach Troy Taylor, the former Sacramento State coach now tasked with injecting new life into the Cardinal. Pale fills a door frame at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds and will play guard with the Cardinal. Pale signed his letter of intent early Wednesday, and the Pale family will celebrate the rest of the week, including Pale’s father, James, the Thundering Herd’s spirited assistant coach and a beloved English teacher on campus.

“Great kid, great player, great student,” is how Elk Grove coach John Heffernan described Pale.

In Del Paso Heights, the Grant Pacers celebrated Alani Noa’s commitment to USC. The 6-4, 320-pound lineman was a key cog to Grant winning the CIF Division 3-AA state championship, and his signing on campus was held before family, faculty and friends. The Noa name has been embraced in that area for decades. Grant this season academic year is celebrating its 90th year, and football has played a paramount role in the identity of the school.

Noa’s Grant position coach is Devan Cunningham, a one-time Grant great who played on scholarship in the trenches at Fresno State. Said Cunningham of Noa, “An extremely humble kid. Excels in academics. Has the highest ceiling we have ever seen at Grant. Loves to compete, loves to soak up knowledge of the game to help him strive to be the best football player he can be.”

Grant Pacers offensive lineman Alani Noa (77) blocks the El Cerrito Gauchos’ Andrew Nicholds (4) during the fourth quarter of the CIF Division III-AA Northern California Regional Championship football game Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at El Cerrito High School. The Pacers won 36-7. Sara Nevis/snevis@sacbee.com

In Sutter County, Noah Dunham signed with Washington State. The 6-5, 300-pound tackle from Yuba City fielded national recruiting interest from across the country.

In Auburn, Placer’s Zander Esty — all 6-5 and 275 pounds of him — signed with Oregon State. The three-year varsity starter this season helped power a wing-T rushing attack that propelled the Hillmen to a 10-1 regular season. Placer coach Joey Montoya said he never takes such big days lightly.

“It’s always special when you have someone sign at that level,” he said. “One, it means (Zander) is a special athlete, and two, it’s always an honor for our program to have been blessed to have players of this caliber.”

The coach added, “Zander was a dominating blocker and an incredible athlete for his size. But even more importantly, he was a genuine, great young man and fun to coach.”

In Roseville, 6-5, 250-pound Oakmont defensive lineman Kyle Stahlecker signed with Sacramento State, a program he committed to early in the fall.

And in Galt, 6-7, 250-pound defensive lineman Cody Smith signed with FBS member Ball State of Indiana, where his big personality will match his upside and quest to maintain his perfect grades.

The area’s highest-rated skill player is Rico Flores Jr., a receiver star for powerhouse Folsom. He signed with Notre Dame.

“Best player around, hard worker, can do it all,” Folsom coach Paul Doherty said.

Folsom senior Walker Lyons, a national recruit at tight end, has yet to sign but could do so this week or in February.

Sacramento State signed five local players, including two playmakers and stoppers in linebacker Derek Houston of Rocklin and Fata Puloka of Monterey Trail.

The Hornets remained committed to the 6-1, 205-pound Houston even after he broke his leg days before the start of the season. Houston returned to play at the end of the season.

Linebacker Derek Houston practices at Rocklin High School on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. The Sacramento State commit was a first team All-Metro selection as a junior. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com

In the 6-3, 220-pound Puloka, the Hornets landed an active tackler who also blocked punts and scored on fumble recoveries for the Mustangs.

Houston was equal parts proud and relieved.

“It’s such a big deal because I am able to stay home and play the sport I love at the Division I level, while representing my home town and to help shine a light on all the talent here in the 916,” he said.

Houston could have been speaking for all of those who signed, taking none of this granted, and appreciating how fortunate he is.

“I’m super proud to have signed because I worked extremely hard to get here,” he said. “For example, my teammate Kaleb Larson and I got up at 3:55 a.m. to go get a training session in before my signing. I could have taken the day off, but I wake up every morning knowing I achieved my dream to play D-I football, and it didn’t happen overnight. So I gotta continue to work.”

Houston stuck with Sacramento State even after a head coaching change. But Hornets defensive coordinator Andy Thompson is still in place as the new head coach, and that resonated with Houston.

“The coaching staff is phenomenal and it felt like it was part of a family every time we talked,” Houston said while also crediting his family, friends and coaches for his journey. “They are on the rise.”

Sacramento State also signed record-setting Antelope High running back Curron Borders and Natomas receiver/playmaker Mekhei Byrd, who seems like an ideal fit for the team’s wide-open passing attack. Borders eases the loss of Cameron Skattebo, who set rushing records at Rio Linda High and was the 2022 Big Sky Conference rushing champion. Skattebo entered the transfer portal and committed to Arizona State.

Said Borders, “It just felt right staying home where the love is so real and the support is so strong. Sacramento is my home and I’m not going anywhere.”

UC Davis signed one local player, and it was a good one in the 6-foot, 200-pound Nick Afato, who played quarterback and linebacker at Yuba City.

Signed and sealed

A look at Sacramento-area football players who signed with Division I FBS or FCS schools:

Nick Afato, ATH, Yuba City, UC Davis

Curron Borders, RB, Antelope, Sacramento State

Mekhei Byrd, WR, Natomas, Sacramento State

Noah Dunham, OL, Yuba City, Washington State

Zander Esty, OL, Placer, Oregon State

Rico Flores, WR, Folsom, Notre Dame

Derek Houston, LB, Rocklin, Sacramento State

Alani Noa, OL, Grant, USC

Simi Pale, OL, Elk Grove, Stanford

Fata Puloka, LB, Monterey Trail, Sacramento State

Cody Smith, TE, Liberty Ranch, Ball State

Kyle Stahlecker, OL, Oakmont, Sacramento State

Who’d we miss: Email jdavidson@sacbee.com