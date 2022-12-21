ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Twitter Users Slam Donald Trump Jr. For Calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy A 'Welfare Queen'

By David Moye
 4 days ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ’s visit to Washington on Wednesday gave him a chance to ask the U.S. for more aid to help his country fight Russia’s invasion.

It also gave Twitter users a chance to slam Donald Trump Jr. for making another clueless, out-of-touch comment that attempts but fails to own those danged libs.

Zelenskyy’s trip, his first travel outside Ukraine since February’s Russian invasion, came after U.S. lawmakers agreed to give the country $45 billion in additional assistance.

The idea of helping Ukraine battle Vladimir Putin’s invasion apparently didn’t appeal to the former president’s firstborn son, who attacked Zelenskyy on Twitter by calling him “basically an ungrateful international welfare queen.”

The “welfare queen” slur was a Republican red-meat term coined by Ronald Reagan while running for president in the 1970s to attack antipoverty policies that followed the civil rights movement.

However, many people on Twitter pointed out that the Trump scion was the wrong person to decide who or what constitutes a “welfare queen” for a wide variety of reasons.

Rick.G
4d ago

This president Zelensky has fought along his troops and had stayed in his country . Something that Trump Sr and Trunp Jr would never do. Zelensky has more juevos then the whole trump clan together has

bill meehan
4d ago

Zelenski is asking for help for his country and Fredo's family is asking to line their pockets, who do you think gets my support?

TEE T
4d ago

he couldn't walk in Zelynskiy's shoes. a little chump living g off his granddaddy's money. he wouldn't tell him that in his face.

