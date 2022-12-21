Read full article on original website
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heatEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Walmart is now using drones for deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"L. CaneClearwater, FL
According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, FloridaModern GlobeDunedin, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
CBS Sports
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin thought he was getting cut when Jerry Jones called to say he made the Pro Bowl
KaVontae Turpin's path through professional football hasn't been a smooth one thus far. After going undrafted in 2019 out of TCU, the wide receiver/kick returner had stops in the Indoor Football League, the European League of Football and the USFL before ultimately landing with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. When you've gone through those hurdles just to make it to the NFL, naturally a player is going to be a bit wary when the owner surprisingly gives you a call.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Won't return versus Baltimore
Franks (concussion) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Ravens, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Franks was evaluated for a concussion during the second half, and it now appears that he's set to enter protocols following Saturday's game. The 25-year-old will now have a slightly longer week to recover before Atlanta's next game versus Arizona on Sunday, Jan. 1.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Ruled out Sunday
Watson (hip) won't return to Sunday's game in Miami. Watson put together a productive first half, gathering in six of eight targets for 49 yards. However, he emerged from halftime as questionable to return due to a hip issue, which will end his Week 16 after all. With Watson in street clothes for the rest of Sunday, the Packers will be down to Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Randall Cobb and Samori Toure at wide receiver.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Won't return Saturday
Ojulari (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Saturday's contest versus Minnesota, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ojulari's day will come to an end early after suffering an ankle injury versus the Vikings. The second-year defensive end accumulated 4.5 sacks coming into Saturday's game, and he added two more sacks before exiting in the second quarter. With Ojulari out, Jihad Ward likely will take on a bigger role opposite Leonard Williams.
CBS Sports
Player ejections, future-game suspensions for certain illegal acts discussed at NFL league meetings
There was discussion earlier this month among NFL team owners at the league meetings about whether to make hits on quarterbacks and other defenseless players subject to automatic ejection. But that wasn't exactly the point Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was attempting to make when he stood up to make...
CBS Sports
Patriots' Hunter Henry: Done for day
Henry (knee) won't return to Saturday's game against the Bengals, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Initially labeled questionable after exiting the Patriots' first possession with the knee injury, Henry will remain on the sideline for the rest of the afternoon and will finish the day without any recorded statistics. Jonnu Smith is the Patriots' only healthy tight end and should play nearly every snap during the second half of the contest.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Jones: Plays through ankle injury Sunday
Jones said after Sunday's 26-20 win at Miami that his ankle was "rolled up on" on his first carry of the second half, but he remained available to the Packers offense, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. Jones had a meager performance for his standards Week 16, recording...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Exits with possible concussion
Franks is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus Baltimore while being evaluated for a concussion, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Franks has not recorded a target since Week 5 versus Tampa Bay, and he's primarily played on special teams over his 10 games this season. His absence will leave Atlanta with three available tight ends for the time being.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Not returning Sunday
Dulcich has been ruled out of Sunday's game at the Rams due to a hamstring injury. Prior to his departure in the fourth quarter, Dulcich reeled in four of eight targets for 39 yards and one touchdown, marking his second end-zone visit of the season. His status now will need to be watched as the Broncos prepare for a Week 17 road matchup with the Chiefs next Sunday, Jan. 1.
CBS Sports
Chiefs vs. Seahawks score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis for Week 16 game
Seattle looks to upset host Kansas City and keep playoff hopes alive. The Seattle Seahawks need to stop the bleeding to get back in the playoff picture after losing four of their last five, but it hasn't looked good for them through one half of play in Kansas City. It's been all Chiefs so far, as Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes to put them up 17-3 at the half.
CBS Sports
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Activated from injured reserve
The Titans activated Cunningham (elbow) from injured reserve Friday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Cunningham missed five consecutive games while on injured reserve with an elbow injury and remained sidelined for a sixth straight contest Week 15 despite being designated to return. However, it appears he'll make his return to action Week 16 after being added to the active roster Friday. Across five appearances, the veteran linebacker has totaled 24 tackles and one pass defense.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Says he's ready to play Sunday
Murray (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, indicated after returning to a limited practice Friday that he's ready to play in the contest, Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post reports. It's still worth verifying Murray's status ahead of Sunday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff, but...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Gardner Minshew: Two TDs offset by three turnovers
Minshew completed 24 of 40 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, had four carries for five yards and another TD and fumbled twice (one lost) during Saturday's 40-34 loss at Dallas. After handling all the first-team reps during Week 16 prep, Minshew got his first start of...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Evan Engram: Late-season surge continues in win
Engram secured seven of eight targets for 113 yards in the Jaguars' 19-3 win over the Jets on Thursday night. Engram comfortably paced the Jaguars in receptions, receiving yards and targets, continuing what has been a remarkable late-season breakout. The veteran tight end now has two 100-yard efforts in the last three games, putting together an elite 26-337-2 line on 33 targets over that span. Given his emergence and the Jaguars' ongoing postseason push, Engram figures to once again play a critical role in a Week 17 road matchup against the Texans a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports
Lamar Jackson injury: Ravens coach John Harbaugh says playoff seeding won't impact when QB returns
The Baltimore Ravens have the playoffs in their future, clinching a spot after Saturday's results, and are also looking forward to having quarterback Lamar Jackson back as the postseason nears. The timeline of when their starting quarterback comes back is still unknown, as head coach John Harbaugh is waiting for the doctors' signal to get Jackson back on the field.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Dawuane Smoot: Suffers apparent leg injury
Smoot was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 19-3 win over the Jets, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports. Smoot suffered a non-contact injury in the final moments of Thursday's win, so there was no official diagnosis...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Heavy workload in Week 16 win
Etienne rushed 22 times for 83 yards and brought in all three targets for 29 yards in the Jaguars' 19-3 win over the Jets on Thursday night. Etienne was given a robust workload with head coach Doug Pederson picking his spots against the Jets' talented pass defense. The second-year back responded in fine form, gaining consistent yardage on the ground and contributing through the air by equaling a season high in receptions. Etienne's carry total was his third highest of the season and most voluminous since Week 9, and he'll now have extra time to gear up for a critical Week 17 road divisional clash with the Texans' porous run defense a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Quiet in Christmas Eve loss
Patterson carried the ball eight times for 17 yards and caught his only target for 14 yards in Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Ravens. The veteran took a back seat to Tyler Allgeier in the Atlanta backfield, seeing nine touches to the rookie's 22, and it's possible the Falcons will continue to feature the younger back in their final two games now that they've been eliminated from the playoffs. Patterson will head into a Week 17 clash with the Cardinals having compiled 714 scrimmage yards and six rushing TDs over 11 games in 2022.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Breaks century mark again
Kelce corralled six of eight targets for 113 yards in Saturday's 24-10 win over the Seahawks. Kelce did all the dirty work between the red zones in this one, producing his second 100-yard receiving effort in as many weeks. The star tight end has been on a touchdown drought over the last four weeks, but it is hard to complain about a player who has already contributed 12 scores through 15 games. Look for Kelce to remain heavily involved in the offensive gameplan ahead of next Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.
CBS Sports
Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke as Commanders QB, tosses TD on first drive vs. 49ers
The Washington Commanders are making another switch at quarterback, as Carson Wentz replaced Taylor Heinicke under center in the fourth quarter during their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Down 30-14, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera felt like a change needed to be made, and Wentz received his first snaps since Week 6 back on Oct. 13.
