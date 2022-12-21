ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New York Congressman-Elect George Santos Reportedly Caught Lying, Again

By Alec Karam
 4 days ago
David Becker/Washington Post/Getty

Newly elected New York congressman George Santos’ deluge of alleged fibs apparently included making up the fact that his Jewish grandparents fled Europe during World War II. As it turns out, his maternal grandparents were both born in Brazil, according to genealogy websites reviewed by Jewish news outlet Forward. On his campaign website, Santos, a Republican who will represent New York’s 3rd congressional district, claimed his Jewish grandparents “fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine, settled in Belgium, and again fled persecution during WWII.” The New York Times recently detailed a plethora of other questionable claims he made on the campaign trail, including saying that four Pulse nightclub shooting victims worked at his company, that his family company owned 13 rental properties, and that he climbed the ranks of the financial world at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs. Neither company had any record of him ever working for them, and he doesn’t appear to own any properties in the U.S. In fact, he was sued as a tenant for failing to pay rent.

The Independent

GOP congressman-elect responds to accusations of faking his background story with a fake quote

The bizarre story of Republican congressman-elect George Santos grew even weirder on Monday as the congressman’s attorney responded to a report in The New York Times detailing multiple disrepancies in his stated background with a fake Winston Churchill quote.Mr Santos’s troubles began when the Times posted an article digging in to his past, revealing a criminal history in Brazil as well as multiple lines on his resume that appeared to be simply untrue.Among the reported fabrications, Mr Santos is accused of lying about working for the investment bank Citigroup and obtaining a degree from Baruch College, a New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mother Jones

Scandal-Struck George Santos Just Revived the Firm That Netted Him Mystery Millions

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the New York Times published an explosive story revealing that George Santos, a New York Republican elected last month to the House of Representatives, had made what appeared to be brazenly false statements about his background, including assorted claims about his business career. He had boasted of being an accomplished investor and financier who had worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Yet each firm noted it had no record of his employment there. He had said he graduated from Baruch College. The school said he had not. His personal finances seemed odd as well, and he had worked at a Florida company called Harbor City Capital that was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 of running a $17 million Ponzi scheme. Subsequently, he supposedly made at least $3.5 million from a mysterious company, called Devolder Organization LLC, that he started, that had no public profile, and that was dissolved soon after it was created. This marked a dramatic shift from his first run for Congress in 2020, when he reported earning $55,000 per year.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

George Santos’ Bio Remains Murky—but He Did Work at Dish Network: Report

Newly elected U.S. congressman and alleged fabulist George Santos (R-NY) may have fabricated much of his resume while running for office, but his former co-workers say the tall tales and rabid social climbing didn’t necessarily start there.Santos described himself while campaigning as an experienced banker who worked his way up the ladder at a few major industry firms—including Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, which have both said they have no record of his employment. However, local New York publication Patch traced his employment history to at least one former job: customer service representative at Dish Network.He held the job at a...
NEW YORK STATE
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Boston

Ashland doctor arrested and charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

ASHLAND - A doctor from Ashland was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to newly released court documents. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, is captured on body camera footage striking a police officer, a criminal complaint alleges.Starer "is a practicing physician licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts," according to the complaint made by an FBI special agent. WBZ-TV confirmed she once practiced at the Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain but is no longer active there. The complaint says Starer was seen at the "Stop The Steal" rally and inside the Capitol wearing...
ASHLAND, MA
RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein hurled racial slurs during meltdown

Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein’s plane meltdown started with her hurling racial slurs at fellow passengers on the Thanksgiving day Spirit Airlines flight, according to documents obtained by The Post. Epstein, 25, was later slapped with multiple charges related to her violent arrest just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 24 in the New Orleans airport. She allegedly injured six police officers — biting and spitting on them — and yelled, “Do you know who I am?” A Spirit Airlines supervisor told a responding officer Epstein was “asking Hispanic families if they were smuggling cocaine,” the arrest documents detailed, forcing the plane to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New York Post

Former Nazi ‘Secretary of Evil’, 97, speaks out for the first time

The former Nazi death camp secretary on trial for her complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people broke her silence for the first time this week, saying she was “sorry” for the horrors inflicted on prisoners.  “I’m sorry for everything that happened,” Irmgard Furchner told the Itzehoe Regional Court on Tuesday. Now 97, Furchner was a secretary at the Sutthof concentration camp in Poland from June 1943 through April 1945. Under German law, any person who helped Nazi death camps operate, even if they did not work directly on the site, can be held responsible as an accessory to the...
