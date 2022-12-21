ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Anonymous Instagram User Bullying Bucks County Students, Report Says

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A Bucks County high school principal is warning parents about an unauthorized Instagram account taking photos of students and mocking them online, LevittownNow.com reports.

Reggie Meadows, principal at Pennsbury High School in Fairless Hills, told parents and staff in a letter Wednesday, Dec. 21 that images and videos of students had been uploaded to a social media page that is not authorized by or affiliated with Pennsbury School District, the outlet wrote.

Administrators were not immediately available for comment, and the district does not appear to have addressed the matter on its official pages.

On the account, "[t]here are various pictures and videos of students taken on school property," Principal Meadows said, per LevittownNow.com.

“This is not who we aspire to be at Pennsbury High School and it does not fit with our core beliefs," he continued. "Our beliefs and goals are to prioritize safety, have respect for self and others, and strive for success. Taking and posting pictures of others does not support any of these beliefs.”

Staff learned about the page from a group of whistle-blowing students, Meadows said. It's not clear how long the account, named phs.people, had been active before it was deleted on Wednesday. No archived versions of the page were immediately available.

In the letter, Meadows said the account violates the district's code of conduct policy for students, which forbids taking any "images or voice recordings on school district property" at all.

The principal said parents should check their children's phones for "additional social media accounts," but did not say if the district or the school is continuing to investigate the account.

