Read full article on original website
Related
Google’s new settings page looks a lot more like Android 13
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When Google launched Material Design 3 and Material You alongside Android 12, the company was quick to add the new design language to many of its apps. A big outlier certainly is the Google app, which still doesn’t look like a native part of the new Android theme, coming without tinted backgrounds and no new bottom navigation bar buttons. The company is slowly changing this and is preparing to launch a drastically redesigned app. In the meantime, a new settings page has been added for a few users that already adheres to some of the Material Design 3 guidelines.
Advanced AI chatbot ChatGPT has Google worried about its search engine's future
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google is the place to go when you have questions about anything. The process is a little involved, but after digging through a few search results and using a search operator or two, you will usually find what you need. A new AI chatbot, ChatGPT, is upending this proposition, though. Instead of having to dig through results yourself, this new technology gives you natural-sounding, easy-to-understand answers in a chat interface. ChatGPT still has a lot of issues and isn’t always correct, but its potential has Google scared. According to a New York Times report, ChatGPT has caused Google to declare a “code red” internally, with fears that this technology could upend its search business.
Google Calendar gives up scruples, creates events from random Gmail messages
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We all get spam. It's bad. But the worst kind of spam happens to spill over into your calendar, populating your schedule with random events based on all the newsletters and marketing content you receive. No, really, it's true: apparently, the crafty integration that lets Google Calendar automatically create events based off of certain hooks in your Gmail messages has gone haywire for a number of users.
YouTube is gaining some handy new features, but you can’t have them yet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. YouTube is the largest video sharing platform, and it has only grown in size in recent years, with Indian viewers playing a key role. To fuel its growth, Google has consistently added new features to the platform that better cater to its viewers from the country. At its annual Google for India conference, the company announced several new features for YouTube specific to India. This includes AI-powered text search within videos and automatic dubbing in regional Indian languages for healthcare videos.
YouTube Music tries letting you build your own radio station
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Radio on the streaming music app. It's a silly little anachronism that we, as listeners, accept. Some entity we're not personally acquainted with curates a few songs for us to listen to based off of as little as a whiff of an interest — a genre, an artist, an album, maybe even a specific song. Boom! It's a magic radio station. YouTube Music, though, may soon give you a way to put in a few more ingredients to make some radio stew.
Take a sneak peek at the Samsung Galaxy S23 series with these leaked dummy units
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung’s early-year big Galaxy launch season is just around the corner, and a good way to tell that is by the barrage of Galaxy S23 leaks coming our way these days. It hasn’t even been a week since we got some solid info about the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s internal hardware, putting it right up against the best phones Android has to offer. Now we’re already checking out what's next, as we get a nice, clear look at the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra, upon the distribution of photos of their dummy units.
All the ways One UI 5 shows Samsung getting ready to kill off Bixby
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When Samsung released the Galaxy S8 back in 2017, the phone made waves with its revolutionary design. The S8 started the war against bezels, and will be remembered as one of Samsung's best smartphones. What many of us try to forget about the S8 launch, though, is the arrival of Bixby — the latest in a long line of Samsung voice assistants that started with S Voice on the Galaxy S3. Nearly six years later, Bixby is still here — but I don't think it will be for much longer.
Google Search is going multilingual for the polyglot in you
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Search has been making strides towards being more inclusive of different languages and dialects. While it can already mix and match results from English and your native/second language, so far that hasn't extended to the handier knowledge graph cards. For the polyglots among us, Google Search is now looking to diversify its results page to include information in two languages, starting with Hindi as the second language. Additionally, Google’s voice search is also getting the ability to understand mixed-language queries.
How to sell on Facebook Marketplace
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With over one billion users, Facebook Marketplace has become a preferred place for users to sell goods. Factors such as ease of use, flawless payments, better product exposure, and direct contact with buyers lead to a seamless selling experience on Facebook's e-commerce platform.
Google tweaks Chrome’s release schedule to limit the impact of nasty bugs
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Last year, Google updated its approach to Chrome's release schedule as it moved from a six-week to a four-week cycle, with the release of Chrome 94. The change has sped up the delivery of new features to users while keeping's Google's approach to development channels relatively intact: early, unstable code starts taking shape in the Canary channel, Beta lets features be tested prior to a wider public rollout, and Stable should be... well, like it says on the tin. However, Google is now switching things up a bit in order to catch last-minute issues before they cause problems for lots of users.
Eufy has removed privacy-focused language from its website amid ongoing security camera fiasco
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In recent weeks, Anker-owned smart home brand Eufy has been embroiled in scandal after security consultant Paul Moore discovered a number of potentially serious vulnerabilities that could compromise user privacy, including one particularly gnarly issue that apparently made video feeds from Eufy cameras accessible over the internet with no authentication. Eufy's been slow to respond publicly, and now, it's removed a number of privacy-focused statements from its website.
15 ChromeOS tips and tricks for your new Chromebook
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Chromebooks make wonderful computers for many people due to their relatively low price tags and ease of use. Our favorite Chromebooks add other great features to the Chromebook experience, such as a touchscreen, included stylus, or a fingerprint sensor. ChromeOS, the operating system on Chromebooks, has many fun and useful features that make for a great user experience. Here are our favorite ChromeOS features that every Chromebook user should know.
Android 14 could help you collect all your fitness data in one place
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It can be quite a pain to collate workout and health-related data manually from apps tracking only a few parameters or exercises at a time. The lack of standardization in data storage methods doesn’t help matters, but Google thinks its new Health Connect app could be the solution everyone needs. Beta testing for the app began in mid-November, but we haven’t seen the download count skyrocket. That could change if Google bundles Health Connect with Android 14, and the likelihood is looking high.
This huge Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni price drop makes it the ultimate gift this holiday season
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Household chores can get tiring, especially after a potluck, birthday, anniversary party, or a get-together at home. Investing in a capable robot vacuum cleaner takes away cleaning hassles at home. While the market is packed with several smart vacuum cleaners with bold claims, not every product works as advertised. Among them, ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI packs a solid punch with a long list of features, strong suction power, and voice commands. It can be a perfect Christmas gift for your loved one too. Let’s check it out in detail.
Google Pixel 8 leak shows it may get a new primary camera
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Photography has always been the Pixel phones’ strongest suite. Google pioneered machine learning augmented cameras that do a lot of the heavy lifting during post processing, and that is no less true for the Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling, which offer a number of incredible camera features. It looks like the company isn’t ready to slow down anytime soon, as next year’s Pixel 8 might come with staggered HDR support—which would mean a new primary camera, too.
Get the Echo Buds for $70 and snag a free Echo Dot in time for Christmas
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Just in time for the holidays, you can grab a pair of Echo Buds at over 40% discount and with a free Echo Dot. Whether you're keeping the Echo Dot or turning it into a cool gift for someone else, that's up to you.
Scrcpy gets its clipboard mojo back with Android 13 devices
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Scrcpy (that's "screen copy" to you and me) has always been a nifty tool for those who want to interact with and record clips from their Android device through the Android Debug Bridge protocol onto their desktop client of choice. But the latest update will be especially handy for those who own an Android 13 device and want to copy and paste text and images from it to and from their desktop.
How to measure your body composition on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 series
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and its predecessor are among the best Android smartwatches on the market. Besides their excellent performance and features, these wearables can track all your key health metrics. Compared to the competition, Samsung's Wear OS 3 smartwatches also feature a BIA (Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis) sensor that allows them to measure your body composition, including body fat percentage and skeletal muscle mass.
Google Meet's new strawberry filter is straight-up nightmare fuel
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Meet has long been regarded as one of the best video calling utilities out there. If you like to use Meet for frequent virtual family reunions and casual get-togethers, there are a bunch of filters you can apply to your video feed in real-time, hopefully adding humor and comic value to the call. This library of filters is always growing, and there were just a few interesting additions. However, we aren’t sure you should jump at the first opportunity to use them this holiday season.
Google Play has come up with a new way for your kids to beg you for IAPs they don't need
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Play is just packed to the brim with software for your Android phone or tablet, and whether you're interested in the top apps for the platform, or some of its most popular Android games, there is no shortage of titles for you to choose from. While that includes plenty of free content, there are also lots of premium paid apps and those with optional IAPs, waiting for you to splurge. Understandably, Google's very interested in making sure those purchase workflows operate as smoothly as possible, and today we're learning about a slight tweak to how this works for families, with the introduction of Play Store Purchase Requests.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0