Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google is the place to go when you have questions about anything. The process is a little involved, but after digging through a few search results and using a search operator or two, you will usually find what you need. A new AI chatbot, ChatGPT, is upending this proposition, though. Instead of having to dig through results yourself, this new technology gives you natural-sounding, easy-to-understand answers in a chat interface. ChatGPT still has a lot of issues and isn’t always correct, but its potential has Google scared. According to a New York Times report, ChatGPT has caused Google to declare a “code red” internally, with fears that this technology could upend its search business.

3 DAYS AGO