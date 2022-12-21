Mr. Olympia, once again! Gainesville's Tim Moon takes 50-and-over bench press championship in Las Vegas

Gainesville's Tim Moon won the bench press championship in the 50-and-over weight classification at Mr. Olympia on Dec. 17 in Las Vegas. Photo courtesy Garry Glenn

Gainesville’s Tim Moon continues to persevere.

On Dec. 17, Moon captured his seventh-straight bench press championship for the 50-and-over age group at Mr. Olympia in Las Vegas.

On his first attempt, Moon was able to successfully lock out at 617 pounds, which also was good enough for another best-lifter award.

After a successful first attempt, Moon twice tried 700 pounds, but was unable to lock it out.

Moon’s championship is especially impressive, considering he has overcome multiple training-related injuries, he only trained for about six weeks to prepare for Mr. Olympia.