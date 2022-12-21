Read full article on original website
kchi.com
GRM Networks Donate To Schools
GRM Networks recently presented donations to twenty-six schools in their service area in North Missouri and Southern Iowa. Two schools in the local area, Linn County R-I and Meadville Schools each received a donation of $500. GRM Networks CEO Mitchell Bailey says “When we donate to our schools, it is...
kchi.com
New Troopers
Two new Missouri State Troopers have been assigned to serve Troop H in Northwest Missouri after their recent graduation from the Law Enforcement Academy. Captain Shawn Skoglund assigned Trooper Joshua Tanner to Zone 10, which includes Daviess and Dekalb Counties. Captain Skogluns assigned Trooper Russell Matthews to Zone 1, which...
