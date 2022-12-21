Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCCI.com
Court documents reveal more information in killing of Des Moines architect
DES MOINES, Iowa — New court documents obtained by KCCI show how police say a man murdered a Des Moines architect. Kirk Blunck was found injured in the stairwell of a building in the East Village in 2016. He died shortly after he was found. The medical examiner ruled his cause of death as blunt force trauma from a high fall.
theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested for harassment after alleged murder threats
A Perry man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly threatening to kill a Perry woman and her family as well as officers of the Perry Police Department. Jose Wilmer Alexis Ordonez Corleto, 25, of 1803 First Ave., Perry, was charged with two counts of first-degree harassment and interference with officials acts.
theperrynews.com
Des Moines man allegedly rapes Waukee teenager
A Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an incident last summer in which he allegedly had sex with a child in Waukee on two occasions. Carson Michael Kruse, 21, of 4697 E. 38th St., Des Moines, was charged with two counts of...
ourquadcities.com
Chase ends with truck crashed into home, Iowa driver arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing multiple charges after police say he led them on a chase and crashed into a home in the Highland Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Police tried to pull over 50-year-old Thomas Davis on a traffic violation around 12:15 a.m....
theperrynews.com
Perry teenager allegedly assaults teenage sister
A Perry teenager was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting his teenage sister. Jean Paul Paulino Tejeda, 18, of 2907 Warford St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Warford Street, where an officer of the Perry Police...
1380kcim.com
Formal Charges Filed Against Manning Man Accused Of Haybale Arson
Formal charges were filed Monday in Carroll County District Court against a Manning man accused of igniting more than 20 haybales in rural areas of southwestern Carroll County. Court records show 34-year-old Jacob Harry Jacobsen faces two counts: second-degree arson, a class C felony, and third-degree arson, an aggravated misdemeanor. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacobsen on Dec. 4 after an investigation found he had allegedly burned bales near the intersection of 290th Street and Concord Avenue during the early morning hours of Nov. 29, requiring the Manning and Templeton Fire Departments to respond. Damage is estimated at $3,225. The charges carry a combined maximum penalty of up to 12 years in prison and $16,250 in fines. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9 at the Carroll County Courthouse.
1380kcim.com
Fort Dodge Man Charged With Felony Forgery, Theft Pleads Not Guilty In Carroll County District Court
A Fort Dodge man accused of forgery and fraud in Carroll County District Court has been scheduled for trial in February. According to court records, 39-year-old Aaron Paul Woodman submitted not guilty pleas last week to two counts of forgery, a class D felony, and credit card fraud and third-degree theft, aggravated misdemeanors. Authorities allege Woodman used a stolen checkbook and card to purchase items from Carroll retailers. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 14 at the Carroll County Courthouse with a pretrial conference slated for Jan. 12. Combined, the charges carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and $27,500 in fines. Woodman faces the potential for harsher sentencing due to prior felony convictions for forgery, theft, and drug possession in Iowa.
kciiradio.com
2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
KCJJ
Des Moines woman accused of hitting boyfriend in the mouth while he was driving
A Des Moines woman who was traveling with her boyfriend to pick up his daughter in Coralville was arrested after an argument between the two turned physical. Officers were dispatched to the area of 930 Boston Way for a public assist. A woman on site asked officers if they were there for the disturbance happening in the parking lot. Authorities observed 24-year-old Sedalia Wilson sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, yelling at two subjects outside.
KATV
Suspect arrested after shootout with Conway police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect was arrested after a shootout with Conway police Wednesday evening. At around 8:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Millwood Drive for a welfare check of an individual. Police said upon arrival, they discovered an individual inside a vehicle threatening suicide...
kniakrls.com
Suspicious Envelope Investigated in Marion County
Marion County first responders responded to a report of a suspicious envelope that had been delivered to a rural Marion County address late Friday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded along with the Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Rural Fire Department, Marion County Hazmat, and Emergency Management, and the U.S. Postal Service. The nature of the package caused responding agencies to take an abundance of caution due to a potential threat by mail. Upon a thorough investigation, the package was deemed safe by investigating agencies and collected. Sheriff Sandholdt told KNIA/KRLS News, “The homeowners did a great job of remaining patient while multiple agencies were consulted on the best way to minimize risk for everyone involved. This took a significant amount of time and manpower, but it was all worth it when we had a successful outcome in the end. Sandholdt would like to thank all the personnel that battled the cold temperatures and took time away from their families to assist us last night.” An ongoing investigation into the matter continues by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and US Postal Service to identify the person(s) responsible and to hold them accountable.
iheart.com
Man Accused Of Killing Des Moines Woman, Daughter Now Dead
(Des Moines, IA) -- A man accused of killing a Des Moines woman and her daughter this week is dead. Des Moines Police say 22-year-old Jason Rothman shot 47-year-old Danielle Remily and 20-year-old Emma Parker to death at a home in the 2600 block of 53rd Street early Monday morning. They say Rothman later shot himself at a nearby park. He died from those injuries in the hospital. Police say Rothman and Parker were in a relationship. There have now been 20 homicides in Des Moines this year.
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report December 23
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Jose Wilmer Alexis Ordonez Corleto, 25, of 1803 First Ave., Perry, was arrested on charges of two counts of first-degree harassment and interference with officials acts. *A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent...
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Shot to Death in Des Moines Robbery
An Ottumwa man was killed during a robbery attempt in a park on Monday, according to Des Moines Police. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old D’Anthony Coleman (pictured). The Des Moines Police Department says evidence in the investigation indicates that four individuals agreed to meet at McRae Park...
KHBS
One of Arkansas' worst mass murders happened on Christmas week 1987
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — One of the worst mass murders in Arkansas history happened the week of Christmas 1987 when Ronald Gene Simmons killed 16 people in and around Russellville over seven days. His victims ranged from ages 1 to 46. Fourteen of them were members of his own family.
KCCI.com
Man charged in the killing of well-known Des Moines architect
DES MOINES, Iowa — Charges have just been filed in the death of well-known architect Kirk Blunck, nearly seven years after he died. Des Moines police made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Des Moines police have charged 32-year-old Zachary Gaskill, of Des Moines, with second-degree murder. Police say Gaskill was...
mysaline.com
Guns, Drugs, and Battery in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12222022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Police: 5 arrested, 1 wanted in theft ring investigation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Faulker County Sheriff's Office has made more arrests in their ongoing investigation into a theft ring. In a joint endeavor by Conway Police Department, Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police, Joshua Sawrie was apprehended on Nov. 11 following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
arkadelphian.com
2 charged in Arkadelphia shooting incident
A fight outside an Arkadelphia business that escalated to shots being fired has resulted in felony charges against two Arkansas men. Dtorriond Dchristophermani Gordon, 20, of Camden, and Jaquwan Rainey, 19, of Little Rock, were arrested soon after their involvement in a Nov. 12 altercation that spilled over into a shooting on Pine Street, based on court documents released on Dec. 20.
theperrynews.com
Troubles follow Adel man to De Soto with drunk-driving arrest
A De Soto man who accidentally shot himself in the hand last month in Adel was arrested Monday on suspicion of drunk driving. Adam Leigh Livingston, 45, of 812 Dallas St., De Soto, was charged with second-offense OWI. The incident began about 4 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of...
Comments / 5