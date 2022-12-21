Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Iowa Tik Tok ban presents balancing act
Some state agencies deeply connected to popular social media platform. Illinois courts are immune to Freedom of Information Act requests. There’s a push to change that. And Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recent order to ban Tik Tok from state devices could have consequences. It was not a good...
kiwaradio.com
Push for new Iowa law to expand access to opioid reversal medication
Statewide Iowa – A company that makes a nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses is pushing to expand access to the medication in Iowa. Larry Lanier is a lobbyist for Emergent Biosolutions, which manufacturers the opioid reversal drug naloxone and sold under the brand name NARCAN. Iowa law lets...
Representative Moore says the “Health Care Emergency Act” needs to End
(Griswold) Iowa House District #18 Representative Tom Moore of Griswold says Iowa lawmakers need to end the “Health Care Emergency Act” when the Iowa Legislature convenes in January. Moore says they need to complete this because of the federal government’s current grip on them. As a condition...
33 Organizations Receive Iowa Tourism Grants
(Des Moines) The Iowa Tourism Office announced $299,200 in Iowa Tourism Grants to 33 organizations around the state. The program funds tourism-related marketing initiatives, meetings and events that benefit both local economies and the state’s economy with awards ranging from $2,500-10,000 with a 25% cash match. Here in southwest...
Lawsuit accuses Iowa newspaper publisher of online privacy violations
The Iowa-based newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has shared readers’ personal information with Facebook in violation of federal law.
kiow.com
Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week
In this week’s roundup: My vote against the omnibus spending package, Iowa native Alexis Taylor confirmed in USDA position, my op-ed for small businesses, and demanding fair trade practices. That and more — remember to follow my Facebook page by clicking here to stay up-to-date throughout the week!
Corydon Times-Republican
COVID hospitalizations increase despite fewer infections reported by Iowa
The number of people who are infected by the coronavirus and are receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals is up about 6% this week and has almost doubled since a month ago, according to federal hospitalization data. The COVID-19 hospitalization increase in Iowa runs counter to state data that show...
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds issues proclamation for transport of fuel used for heat during blizzard
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday issued a proclamation to ease restrictions for transportation of and access to fuel used for heat during the extremely frigid temperatures during the blizzard, KCCI reported. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, according...
“Tripledemic” On the Rise in Iowa
(Undated) Respiratory illnesses continue to rise in Iowa. Hospitals across the state are trying to keep up with the flu, RSV, and COVID-19. The latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health says the three combined for nearly six thousand cases in the last seven days. COVID led the way with around 47 hundred of the cases.
Iowa tax reforms for 2023 include individual income tax rate reductions
(The Center Square) – Beginning in 2023, Iowa taxpayers will see several reforms either come into effect or advance. Lawmakers enacted reforms in 2018, 2021 and 2022 that relate to individual income tax rates, Tax Foundation reported. The independent tax policy nonprofit summarized the changes in its state-by-state analysis of tax laws that are coming into effect Jan. 1.
siouxlandnews.com
'Tripledemic' spikes in Iowa, health experts explain what to expect
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa hospitals are seeing an influx in respiratory illnesses across the state. "What we're calling the 'tripledemic' right now is this combination of three respiratory infections that are just really hitting folks hard: influenza, COVID and RSV infection," said Dr. Laura Bowshier, a doctor at MercyOne Waukee Family Medicine.
Iowa Attorney General orders bank to refund Iowans illegal interest rates
(The Center Square) – A settlement brokered by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and the Iowa Division of Banking will require a bank to refund money to Iowans who were charged illegal interest rates. The state said in the assurance of discontinuance that between March 1, 2020, and April...
Northwest Iowa Farmland Value Leads State
(Ames) Iowa farmland value is up 17 percent over last year, to more than eleven thousand dollars per acre, according to a recent study by Iowa State University. The survey has also found that first time in two decades, northwest Iowa’s O’Brien County has topped eastern Iowa’s Scott County, in terms of value. O’Brien County farmland averages over 16 thousand dollars per acre, the highest value in the state.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa
Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
Governor Kim Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation Extension
(Undated) Governor Kim Reynolds extends a Harvest Proclamation that allows vehicles transporting goods like corn, soybeans, and fertilizer to be overweight without a permit. The proclamation includes all Iowa roadways except for the interstate system. The extension goes through January 20.
x1071.com
Four COVID-19 Related Deaths In Area In Latest Report
There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area from December 15th to Wednesday. One death was reported each in Dubuque and Delaware counties in Iowa and Crawford and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for: Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Lafayette County in Wisconsin. The community level fell from medium to low in the past week in Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa; as well as Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin.
kiwaradio.com
Got a cold or the flu? Be careful when mixing meds
Statewide Iowa — It’s the season for stuffy noses, coughs and sneezes, but common colds may not seem so common with the flu, COVID-19 and RSV still rampant, and Iowans are reminded to take care with the meds they swallow. Dr. Wendy Mobley-Bukstein, a pharmacy professor at Drake...
Corydon Times-Republican
‘Crypto bros’ made big donations to Iowa Democrats in 2022
DES MOINES — Iowa Democrats this year received multiple donations — including one for a quarter-million dollars — from former leaders of a now-bankrupt cryptocurrency company whose leader faces federal fraud charges. The Iowa Democratic Party said Wednesday it is looking into a $250,000 campaign donation from...
Who would refuse to help a woman in labor?
This commentary originally appeared in the Iowa Capital Dispatch. When I read the Christmas story, I always wonder: How was it that Mary came to give birth in a barn? The Gospels say simply: “There was no room in the inn.” But could it be that the real reason was there wasn’t enough room in […] The post Who would refuse to help a woman in labor? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KCJJ
USDA Farm and Food Worker Relief Program Application Clinic now open
A new pandemic relief program is open in Eastern Iowa for meatpacking plant workers and farmworkers negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Eligible farm and food workers who worked at least one day since January 27, 2020, can apply for a direct cash payment of $600. Escucha Mi Voz Iowa...
