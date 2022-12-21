Read full article on original website
St. Lawrence County highways closed due to whiteout conditions
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Multiple highways running through St. Lawrence County are closed due to whiteout conditions, according to a social media post from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. As emergency responders are actively on the scene of several motor vehicle accidents and multi-car pile-ups,...
St. Lawrence County under travel ban, state of emergency.
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is under a travel ban and state of emergency, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. This was declared on Friday, December 23 at 8 p.m due to deteriorating road conditions and poor visibility. The Sheriff’s Office stated that...
NYS looks at next steps for closed prisons
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A pleasant surprise for local lawmakers: Recommendations from the state’s Prison Redevelopment Committee. Watertown Correctional Facility, closed since March of 2021, seems to be one of the state’s priorities. New York will be seeking requests for proposal, or RFP’s, as early as this...
Sheriff's deputies respond by UTV amid whiteout
St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies reported numerous disabled vehicles and multi-car pile-ups as whiteout conditions hit much of northwestern St. Lawrence County. Parts of state routes 37, 68 and 12 were closed due to the major winter storm. Here, sheriff's department was among the vehicles dispatched. For more details, view earlier story. Photo courtesy St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
Live storm update: See current conditions across the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Travel bans are in effect throughout the north country. That’s because of heavy snowfalls in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. 7 News anchor Jeff Cole and weather forecaster John Kubis took to the air Saturday morning to update viewers about conditions in the area.
Live special report: Officials urge people to stay off roads
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Things are a mess in northern Jefferson County and southern St. Lawrence County. Interstate 81 northbound lanes were closed between exit 49, the LaFargeville exit, and exit 50, near Alexandria Bay. That’s because of zero visibility and an overturned tractor-trailer. Southbound lanes were closed...
States of Emergency and travel bans still in effect - A look at the difficult conditions
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - The situation in St. Lawrence County is amplified compared to Jefferson County. We spoke with Matt Denner, Director of Emergency Services, and he has a lot of information, including stranded motorists, warming centers, and road closures. “Currently, we have over 70 stranded motorists at our...
Gov. Hochul: 'I'm sending in the National Guard'
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul called-in to WBEN late Friday to announce she is deploying the National Guard to the Buffalo area Saturday.
Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence counties issue travel advisories
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no unnecessary travel advisory for all of Jefferson County. It goes into effect at 1 p.m. Friday. The sheriff’s office says the advisory will remain in effect for the duration of the blizzard warning issued by...
Norfolk man killed in snowmobile crash
TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A 31-year-old St. Lawrence County man died early Thursday morning after his snowmobile struck a fallen tree. State police said Aaron Love of Norfolk was traveling on the snowmobile trail off Wallace Road in the town of Louisville at around 3 a.m. According...
The Attorney General’s Office warns of price gouging following the storm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A warning tonight from the Attorney General’s Office about price gouging after this winter storm. Letitia James says New Yorkers should be on the lookout for fraudsters who may use the winter storm to take advantage of consumers. New York law prohibits businesses from...
Local man allegedly drove while impaired by drugs in town of Webb, Troopers say
WEBB- A man from the Western Adirondacks is accused of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs, authorities say. Scott E. Peters, 37, of Old Forge, NY was arrested early Thursday by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs in the first-degree.
DEC: Hunter’s Facebook post leads police to illegal deer
A hunter who bragged about his massive buck on social media in early December will have nothing to show for it, after environmental conservation officers learned the deer was taken illegally, according to a press release from the DEC.
There Is No Emergency Service Available In Large Parts of WNY
The sub-freezing temperatures, hurricane-force winds, and blizzard conditions that are hitting Buffalo and Western New York have really taken their toll on the area leaving thousands stranded without power and things are expected to get worse in the coming days. Things have gotten to the point where New York State...
State Police arrest Remsen resident for alleged DWI in Trenton
TRENTON- A resident from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving, authorities say. Marc J. Manno, 37, of Remsen, NY was arrested Tuesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). Manno is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
Gov. Hochul Signs New Law Making Huge Changes To Voting In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that changes voting laws in New York State. Governor Hochul signed legislation S.2951A/A.8858A, which gives voters more time to register and vote ahead of an election. Now, as long as the board of elections has received a person's registration 10 days prior to the election,...
Gov. Hochul issues statewide State of Emergency
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a State of Emergency across all of New York State on Thursday, as a blizzard heads toward Western New York. Read more here:
Best advice? Stay home!
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day started warm, breezy, and rainy, and by noon the wind had picked up, temperatures began to drop, and snow was being driven sideways. Temperatures are expected to continue falling and reach single digits and low double digits late tonight. That flash freeze could create icy road conditions.
New York State laws taking effect in 2023
With 2022 coming to a close, we'll be ringing in the new year with some new laws in New York State. Here are some of the notable laws going into effect in 2023.
These 7 Places In New York State Gave Out The Most Traffic Tickets
During the holidays there will be an increase in police on the roads across New York State. In addition to New York State Troopers giving out tickets, these 7 places issued tons of tickets in 2021, so you should be very careful if you have to drive through any of them.
