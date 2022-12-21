ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lawrence County, NY

Comments / 3

Related
informnny.com

St. Lawrence County highways closed due to whiteout conditions

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Multiple highways running through St. Lawrence County are closed due to whiteout conditions, according to a social media post from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. As emergency responders are actively on the scene of several motor vehicle accidents and multi-car pile-ups,...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

NYS looks at next steps for closed prisons

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A pleasant surprise for local lawmakers: Recommendations from the state’s Prison Redevelopment Committee. Watertown Correctional Facility, closed since March of 2021, seems to be one of the state’s priorities. New York will be seeking requests for proposal, or RFP’s, as early as this...
WATERTOWN, NY
northcountrynow.com

Sheriff's deputies respond by UTV amid whiteout

St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies reported numerous disabled vehicles and multi-car pile-ups as whiteout conditions hit much of northwestern St. Lawrence County. Parts of state routes 37, 68 and 12 were closed due to the major winter storm. Here, sheriff's department was among the vehicles dispatched. For more details, view earlier story. Photo courtesy St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Live special report: Officials urge people to stay off roads

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Things are a mess in northern Jefferson County and southern St. Lawrence County. Interstate 81 northbound lanes were closed between exit 49, the LaFargeville exit, and exit 50, near Alexandria Bay. That’s because of zero visibility and an overturned tractor-trailer. Southbound lanes were closed...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Norfolk man killed in snowmobile crash

TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A 31-year-old St. Lawrence County man died early Thursday morning after his snowmobile struck a fallen tree. State police said Aaron Love of Norfolk was traveling on the snowmobile trail off Wallace Road in the town of Louisville at around 3 a.m. According...
NORFOLK, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Local man allegedly drove while impaired by drugs in town of Webb, Troopers say

WEBB- A man from the Western Adirondacks is accused of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs, authorities say. Scott E. Peters, 37, of Old Forge, NY was arrested early Thursday by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs in the first-degree.
OLD FORGE, NY
wearebuffalo.net

There Is No Emergency Service Available In Large Parts of WNY

The sub-freezing temperatures, hurricane-force winds, and blizzard conditions that are hitting Buffalo and Western New York have really taken their toll on the area leaving thousands stranded without power and things are expected to get worse in the coming days. Things have gotten to the point where New York State...
BUFFALO, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police arrest Remsen resident for alleged DWI in Trenton

TRENTON- A resident from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving, authorities say. Marc J. Manno, 37, of Remsen, NY was arrested Tuesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). Manno is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
REMSEN, NY
wwnytv.com

Best advice? Stay home!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day started warm, breezy, and rainy, and by noon the wind had picked up, temperatures began to drop, and snow was being driven sideways. Temperatures are expected to continue falling and reach single digits and low double digits late tonight. That flash freeze could create icy road conditions.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy