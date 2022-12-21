ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers sign former hated rival

The Los Angeles Dodgers are not afraid to fraternize with some old enemies. Dodgers writer Blake Harris reported on Friday that the team has signed outfielder Steven Duggar. The deal is reportedly a minor-league contract. Duggar, 29, spent four seasons with the hated San Francisco Giants from 2018 to 2021. He hit .257 with a... The post Dodgers sign former hated rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Padres reportedly pursuing All-Star pitcher

The San Diego Padres’ offseason spendapalooza may not be finished yet. Rob Bradford of WEEI reports this week that the Padres are known to be in pursuit of veteran right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. Bradford adds that the Los Angeles Angels are in the mix as well as another unidentified team, possibly in the AL East. Eovaldi,... The post Padres reportedly pursuing All-Star pitcher appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

The best baseball players born on Christmas

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. It’s fitting that Christmas Day gifted us with three Hall of Fame players. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for December 25:. 1) Rickey...
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Sign Aaron Brooks To Minor League Deal

The Padres have added some pitching depth, signing right hander Aaron Brooks to a minor league deal, per Chris Hilburn-Treckle of Baseball America. Brooks was a free agent after being released by the Cardinals at the end of the season. The 32-year-old pitched 9 1/3 innings for St Louis last...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Sign Steven Duggar To Minor League Contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Steven Duggar to a Minor League contract as part of their efforts to collect organizational depth. Duggar joins the Dodgers after spending the 2022 season with the San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels. Duggar had been a free agent since September, when he rejected an outright assignment to the Angels’ Triple-A affiliate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideTheRangers

Bruce Bochy Wants Rangers to be Fundamental

Data, both traditional and analytics-based, show that the Texas Rangers have ground to make up defensively next season. Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy wants a fundamental baseball team, one that focuses on the little things. That’s not what the Rangers were last season. With the new rules changes, one thing...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy