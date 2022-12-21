ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Grand larceny suspect arrested in Noxubee County

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand larceny suspect has been captured in Noxubee County. Deputies arrested Clint Earvin Sr. Wednesday night, Dec. 21. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin faces two counts of grand larceny. The sheriff said Earvin stole a truck from Brooksville and then stole lawn equipment...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Kidnapping and Multiple Aggravated Assault Arrests in Neshoba

ROVENTAY PEDEN, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $5,000. EVIE PULLIN, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $7,500. CHARLES VICTOR RHODES, 41, of Quitman, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0. JONATHAN WAYNE ROBINSON, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Hope Country Store robbery suspect nabbed

A Neshoba County man was arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday at the Hope Store, Sheriff Eric Clark said. The man, Jaterrian M. Stribling, 23, of 10181 Road 1131, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm. Clark said the Hope...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Noxubee County deputies arrest wanted man west of Brooksville

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies capture a wanted man. Clint Earvin Sr. was arrested Wednesday evening west of Brooksville. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin was wanted on two counts of grand larceny. The Mississippi Department of Corrections and Brooksville police were also searching for...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

The MAX offering free admission Christmas Eve

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you are looking for something to do on your Christmas Eve, The MAX will be offering free admission until 3 P.M. If you have out of town/state company in for the holidays this is a great chance to teach them about the rich arts and music history of Meridian and the state of Mississippi.
MERIDIAN, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

1 killed, another injured in 2-car crash in Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - One man died and another was injured in a two-car crash Thursday morning in Choctaw County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The wreck happened around 7:20 a.m. Thursday on Choctaw County 9, about a mile north of Lisman, Ala. Authorities said Trevor C....
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
WDAM-TV

Two murdered in Waynesboro drive-by shooting

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A drive-by shooting in Waynesboro left two people dead and law enforcement searching for answers. According to the Waynesboro Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at a residence on E. Hill Drive off of Patton Creek Parkway. Officers found two victims, a 16-year-old female and an adult male, at the scene with fatal gunshot wounds.
WAYNESBORO, MS
WTOK-TV

Warming center open in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The warming center at the Multi-County Community Center (2900 St. Paul St.) is now open. It will be open through Tuesday morning as the dangerously cold temperatures settle over Meridian and Lauderdale County. Cots, blankets, jackets, coffee, and activities are available for those who choose to...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Overnight driveby shooting in Meridian wounds three

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police Department Lt. Heather Luebbers confirmed to News 11 that MPD responded to a local emergency room around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to three men who had been shot. According to Lt. Luebbers the men said they were traveling together in the area of the Hwy....
MERIDIAN, MS
kicks96news.com

Vehicle Fire at Local Body Shop in Carthage

12:02 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Ivey Circle near the Singleton area regarding items missing from the home and a barn on the property. 12:28 p.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver in a freightliner truck traveling on Hwy 35 N near the Dossville area.
CARTHAGE, MS
wcbi.com

Winston County Sheriff hangs up retires his badge

WINSTON, Miss (WCBI) – After more than ten years on the job, one area Sheriff is ready to turn in his badge and enjoy more family time. Winston County Sherriff Jason Pugh has announced he will not run for another term. While he is preparing for retirement, other candidates are preparing to campaign.
meridian.mi.us

Knob Hill Apartments Fire Update

Meridian Township has been in constant contact with DTN Management as they work with the American Red Cross and other community organizations to help support the families impacted by the fire at the Knob Hill Apartments. At this time, the Township asks that residents do not deliver any additional supplies...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Sheriff names 3 charged with murder of Lake High School football star

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee has named three men charged with murder in the October shooting death of Travis Jones, a Lake High School football star. Cenarius Morgan and Joshua Nicks, both of Forest, and Tyrus Tillman of Lake remain in custody two months after...
LAKE, MS
CBS 42

Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during ceremony in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippiscoreboard.com

Pillow Academy’s Durwin Carpenter, JA’s Jan Sojourner, Wayne County’s Gina Skelton Are In Top 10 Active Girls Basketball Coaches In Wins In The Country

Three Mississippi coaches – Pillow Academy’s Durwin Carpenter, Jackson Academy’s Jan Sojourner and Wayne County’s Gina Skelton – are in the top 10 in the active high school girls basketball coaches in the country with victories, according to a list put together by Kevin Askeland of MaxPreps.
GREENWOOD, MS
meridian.mi.us

Freezing Pipes and Water Meters

Due to the low temperatures from the winter storm, Meridian Township's Department of Public Works crews are finding that some water lines and water meters are freezing due to residents having boxes and other items piled up around their water line and/or their water meter. Piling up items can prevent...
MERIDIAN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy