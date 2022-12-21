Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Grand larceny suspect arrested in Noxubee County
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand larceny suspect has been captured in Noxubee County. Deputies arrested Clint Earvin Sr. Wednesday night, Dec. 21. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin faces two counts of grand larceny. The sheriff said Earvin stole a truck from Brooksville and then stole lawn equipment...
kicks96news.com
Kidnapping and Multiple Aggravated Assault Arrests in Neshoba
ROVENTAY PEDEN, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $5,000. EVIE PULLIN, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $7,500. CHARLES VICTOR RHODES, 41, of Quitman, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0. JONATHAN WAYNE ROBINSON, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of...
Neshoba Democrat
Hope Country Store robbery suspect nabbed
A Neshoba County man was arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday at the Hope Store, Sheriff Eric Clark said. The man, Jaterrian M. Stribling, 23, of 10181 Road 1131, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm. Clark said the Hope...
wcbi.com
Noxubee County deputies arrest wanted man west of Brooksville
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies capture a wanted man. Clint Earvin Sr. was arrested Wednesday evening west of Brooksville. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin was wanted on two counts of grand larceny. The Mississippi Department of Corrections and Brooksville police were also searching for...
WTOK-TV
The MAX offering free admission Christmas Eve
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you are looking for something to do on your Christmas Eve, The MAX will be offering free admission until 3 P.M. If you have out of town/state company in for the holidays this is a great chance to teach them about the rich arts and music history of Meridian and the state of Mississippi.
WALA-TV FOX10
1 killed, another injured in 2-car crash in Choctaw County
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - One man died and another was injured in a two-car crash Thursday morning in Choctaw County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The wreck happened around 7:20 a.m. Thursday on Choctaw County 9, about a mile north of Lisman, Ala. Authorities said Trevor C....
Southwest Alabama man, 24, killed in head-on wreck that hurt another Thursday morning
A 24-year-old man was killed early Thursday morning after his vehicle was involved in a head-on collision in southwest Alabama that injured the other driver, authorities said Thursday evening. Trevor C. May, 24, of Butler, was driving a 2015 Toyota Camera on Choctaw County 9 around 7:20 a.m. Thursday when...
WDAM-TV
Two murdered in Waynesboro drive-by shooting
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A drive-by shooting in Waynesboro left two people dead and law enforcement searching for answers. According to the Waynesboro Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at a residence on E. Hill Drive off of Patton Creek Parkway. Officers found two victims, a 16-year-old female and an adult male, at the scene with fatal gunshot wounds.
WTOK-TV
Warming center open in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The warming center at the Multi-County Community Center (2900 St. Paul St.) is now open. It will be open through Tuesday morning as the dangerously cold temperatures settle over Meridian and Lauderdale County. Cots, blankets, jackets, coffee, and activities are available for those who choose to...
WTOK-TV
Overnight driveby shooting in Meridian wounds three
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police Department Lt. Heather Luebbers confirmed to News 11 that MPD responded to a local emergency room around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to three men who had been shot. According to Lt. Luebbers the men said they were traveling together in the area of the Hwy....
kicks96news.com
Vehicle Fire at Local Body Shop in Carthage
12:02 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Ivey Circle near the Singleton area regarding items missing from the home and a barn on the property. 12:28 p.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver in a freightliner truck traveling on Hwy 35 N near the Dossville area.
wcbi.com
Winston County Sheriff hangs up retires his badge
WINSTON, Miss (WCBI) – After more than ten years on the job, one area Sheriff is ready to turn in his badge and enjoy more family time. Winston County Sherriff Jason Pugh has announced he will not run for another term. While he is preparing for retirement, other candidates are preparing to campaign.
What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers
A rally has been scheduled for the Mississippi Black man who mysteriously when missing in early October. The post What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers appeared first on NewsOne.
WTOK-TV
EMEPA using “rolling outages” that will impact Kemper and Neshoba counties
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In response to an “immediate and critical shortage of electricity” Tennessee Valley Authority, EMEPA’s north system wholesale power provider, will respond with rolling outages. In a statement, EMEPA said this will impact members in Kemper, Winston, Attala, Neshoba and Noxubee counties. Customers may...
meridian.mi.us
Knob Hill Apartments Fire Update
Meridian Township has been in constant contact with DTN Management as they work with the American Red Cross and other community organizations to help support the families impacted by the fire at the Knob Hill Apartments. At this time, the Township asks that residents do not deliver any additional supplies...
WTOK-TV
Sheriff names 3 charged with murder of Lake High School football star
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee has named three men charged with murder in the October shooting death of Travis Jones, a Lake High School football star. Cenarius Morgan and Joshua Nicks, both of Forest, and Tyrus Tillman of Lake remain in custody two months after...
Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during ceremony in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
mississippiscoreboard.com
Pillow Academy’s Durwin Carpenter, JA’s Jan Sojourner, Wayne County’s Gina Skelton Are In Top 10 Active Girls Basketball Coaches In Wins In The Country
Three Mississippi coaches – Pillow Academy’s Durwin Carpenter, Jackson Academy’s Jan Sojourner and Wayne County’s Gina Skelton – are in the top 10 in the active high school girls basketball coaches in the country with victories, according to a list put together by Kevin Askeland of MaxPreps.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Lauderdale County deputies search for missing girl, possibly with her dogs
Authorities in Lauderdale County are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl and her dogs. Callie Chatham, 12, was last seen with three dogs on Jiggs Chatham Rd. in Lauderdale County. Chatham was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with blue jeans. Please Call the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department at 601-482-9806...
meridian.mi.us
Freezing Pipes and Water Meters
Due to the low temperatures from the winter storm, Meridian Township's Department of Public Works crews are finding that some water lines and water meters are freezing due to residents having boxes and other items piled up around their water line and/or their water meter. Piling up items can prevent...
