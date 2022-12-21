Read full article on original website
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Two injured in Highway 71 crash
Road conditions were listed by the State Patrol as “icy” when a one-vehicle crash occurred, the afternoon of Dec. 20 on Highway 71 north of Windom. Taken by ambulance to Windom Area Health were Larry and April Anderson, ages 74 and 75, of Waskisch, Minn. The injuries were described by the State Patrol as “non-life-threatening.”
KEYC
MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for Nov. 28 – Dec. 4, 2022
Dominic Joseph Brewer, Shakopee: misdemeanor obstruct legal process – interfere with peace officer, local confinement 90 days, stay 89 days credit for one day time served, supervised probation on eyear, fees and fines $585. Joseph Conor Callahan, Rochester: motor vehicle registration – failure to display current registration, expired plates,...
Almost all southwestern Minnesota roads closed due to whiteout conditions
Just after 1 PM on Friday, December 23, 2022, the Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a statement saying they would once again close I-90 from Albert Lee to the South Dakota border at 2 PM Friday for the extremely hazardous travel conditions that are ongoing across the region.
knuj.net
ROADS CLOSED, TRAVEL ADVISORIES
MnDOT has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota including I-90 due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties in the no-travel advisory include Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Nicollet, Sibley, Le Sueur, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Faribault and Jackson. MnDOT is reminding motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. Most state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota closed at 7 Thursday evening. Additional road closures are likely as conditions are expected to further deteriorate with prolonged high winds, blowing and drifting snow, dramatically reduced visibility and extremely dangerous wind chills. The latest road reports are available at 511 mn dot org.
kicdam.com
Primghar Woman Faces Charges After Crash Near Archer
Archer, IA (KICD) — A Primghar woman injured in a crash near Archer yesterday morning is facing several vehicle citations. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Cassandra Steffens was travelling East on 390th Street when she crossed the centerline and drifted into oncoming traffic. 66-year-old Kent Hurtig of Archer tried to pull onto the shoulder to avoid a collision but was unsuccessful.
kicdam.com
Travel Remains Not Advised Across Local Area
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Law enforcement agencies across the local area are continuing to advise no travel as blizzard conditions continue to greatly reduce visibility. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells KICD News he and his team have been constantly running to help stranded motorists all morning but that will not be the case going forward on Friday afternoon unless there is a medical emergency.
Lakefield Standard
Sheriff’s report 12-22-22
A deputy responded to a minor accident in a parking lot in Jackson. A deputy conducted a traffic stop in Jackson. As a result, the driver was issued a citation for speed — 63 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone. Deputies responded to a disturbance at an apartment...
kiwaradio.com
Large Shop Building And 12 Semi Tractors Inside All Destroyed In Sibley Fire
Sibley, Iowa– A 200 by 100-foot metal building, the office inside, and 12 semi-tractors were all destroyed in a fire early on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 2:50 a.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a truck on fire in the shop at Bosma Poultry trucking company, just south of Jackrabbit Junction.
KELOLAND TV
Luverne asks residents to conserve energy
LUVERNE, MINN. (KELO) — The City of Luverne is asking residents to help reduce the demand on the power grid. Friday the city posted on Facebook that they are asking residents to conserve energy until further notice. There are several ways for homes and businesses to do this, according to the city.
1981 Rock County John Doe murdered and dumped in culvert now identified as once-infamous bank robber
BEAVER CREEK, Minn — Like many unsolved "John Doe" cases, the best visual representation authorities had for years of the 1981 Rock County John Doe was a computer composite sketch, created based on the man's skull. Now, 41 years later, we have an actual photo and a name --...
kicdam.com
Spencer Chamber Awarded Grant for Destination Clay Project
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Tourism Office recently announced just under $300,000 in tourism grants would be given to 33 projects in the state. One of the recipients was the Spencer Chamber of Commerce for their Destination Clay campaign. Tourism Coordinator Olivia Baxter shared what the funds will go towards.
kicdam.com
Ryan Long, 40, of Spencer
Funeral services for 40-year-old Ryan Long of Spencer will be Wednesday, December 28th, at 11 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer with burial taking place at a later date. Visitation with family present will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Ryan’s name.
kicdam.com
Ronald “Ron” Rushton of Aurelia Formerly of Peterson
Funeral services for Ronald “Ron” Rushton of Aurelia, formerly of Peterson will be Wednesday, December 28th, at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church in Peterson with burial taking place at a later date at Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Aurelia Community Center. Redig...
kiwaradio.com
John Huls, Jr.
John Huls Jr. age 81, of Sibley, Iowa died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Osceola Regional Hospital in Sibley. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 27th at the St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Sibley, with Father Siby Punnoose as celebrant. Burial will be...
Minnesota Man Sentenced to 24 Years in Federal Prison
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to just over 24 years in federal prison in a case that included kidnapping and torture. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 24-year-old José Angel Chapa-Aguilera previously entered guilty pleas to a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court records indicate the charges stemmed from several crimes, including a traffic stop conducted by Worthington Police in April of last year that led to the discovery of a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine inside the man's vehicle.
nwestiowa.com
Growing George church hosts living Nativity
GEORGE—The Christmas story will come to life at Tabernacle Baptist Church in George on Sunday, Dec. 18. A “Christmas Living Nativity” will bring the sights and sounds of Christmas to outdoor audiences during five consecutive shows, the first beginning at 5:30 p.m. Using the church’s large garage...
nwestiowa.com
Zeutenhorst to resign as Sheldon principal
SHELDON—Sherrie Zeutenhorst is resigning as Sheldon High School principal effective at the end of the academic year. The resignation was accepted by the Sheldon School District Board of Education during meeting at the Sheldon Middle School library on Monday, Dec. 12. Zeutenhorst was present at the meeting. “I have...
