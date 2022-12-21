Read full article on original website
Fort Dodge Police investigate Christmas Day homicide
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A man was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Christmas Day in Fort Dodge, according to authorities. Police say someone shot 46-year Montreail Dungy of Fort Dodge on the 1000 block of 10th Street SW at about 3:30 a.m. Christmas Day. First responders tried to save Dungy’s life, […]
1380kcim.com
Storm Lake Woman Arrested Tuesday For Alleged Stabbing
A Storm Lake woman was arrested yesterday (Tuesday) in connection to an alleged knife attack in Storm Lake. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were dispatched at approximately 5:10 p.m. to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in response to a report of a male patient with a stab wound to the upper body. The victim told law enforcement that 20-year-old Jezebella Ehsa had attacked him with a knife following an argument at home in the 500 block of Barton Street. The patient was treated for severe injuries and later transported to a Sioux City hospital for additional care. Police located Ehsa in Alta and took her into custody without incident. She is charged with willful injury, a class C felony, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. Ehsa remained in custody at the Buena Vista County jail on a $12,000 bond as of this (Wednesday) morning. The Buena Vista County Attorney’s Office and Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.
Sioux City Journal
20-year-old Storm Lake woman charged with stabbing boyfriend in the back
STORM LAKE, Iowa — A male victim was flown to a Sioux City hospital Monday with "serious injuries," after his girlfriend allegedly stabbed him in the back at a Storm Lake residence. Jezebella Ehsa, 20, of Storm Lake, has been charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a class...
kicdam.com
Primghar Woman Faces Charges After Crash Near Archer
Archer, IA (KICD) — A Primghar woman injured in a crash near Archer yesterday morning is facing several vehicle citations. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Cassandra Steffens was travelling East on 390th Street when she crossed the centerline and drifted into oncoming traffic. 66-year-old Kent Hurtig of Archer tried to pull onto the shoulder to avoid a collision but was unsuccessful.
kiwaradio.com
Hawarden Woman Injured In Hospers Rollover Crash
Hospers, Iowa – A Hawarden woman was taken to the hospital in the aftermath of a single-vehicle rollover accident Friday morning. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:36 Friday morning their deputies investigated a motor vehicle accident that occurred on 400th Street, two miles west of Hospers.
1380kcim.com
Fort Dodge Man Charged With Felony Forgery, Theft Pleads Not Guilty In Carroll County District Court
A Fort Dodge man accused of forgery and fraud in Carroll County District Court has been scheduled for trial in February. According to court records, 39-year-old Aaron Paul Woodman submitted not guilty pleas last week to two counts of forgery, a class D felony, and credit card fraud and third-degree theft, aggravated misdemeanors. Authorities allege Woodman used a stolen checkbook and card to purchase items from Carroll retailers. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 14 at the Carroll County Courthouse with a pretrial conference slated for Jan. 12. Combined, the charges carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and $27,500 in fines. Woodman faces the potential for harsher sentencing due to prior felony convictions for forgery, theft, and drug possession in Iowa.
kiwaradio.com
Spencer Citizens Petitioning City To Stop Factory From Expelling Obnoxious Odors
Spencer, Iowa — A group of people in Spencer are upset about the stench emanating from a processing plant in the northwest part of that city. According to the website SpencerStinks.com, the group states that something smells like raw sewage, or dead animals. They say the “horrible smell” is coming from a plant in the Spencer industrial park that is processing egg parts into animal food.
kiwaradio.com
kicdam.com
Travel Remains Not Advised Across Local Area
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Law enforcement agencies across the local area are continuing to advise no travel as blizzard conditions continue to greatly reduce visibility. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells KICD News he and his team have been constantly running to help stranded motorists all morning but that will not be the case going forward on Friday afternoon unless there is a medical emergency.
kiwaradio.com
Some Tense Moments At House Being Built In Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — There were some tense moments at a house being constructed in southern Sioux Center on Thursday. According to Sioux Center Fire Chief David Van Holland, firefighters were called to the home, which is near The Ridge Golf Course’s clubhouse, south of 20th Street Southeast. The call, which came in about 2:30 p.m. said that there were open flames in the home, due to a propane line leak.
stormlakeradio.com
Travel Advisories Posted for the Surrounding Area
According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, the number of roads marked "travel not advised" has been growing as winds blow snow off highways, uncovering the ice beneath, while creating drifts in other areas. Travel isn't advised on highways around Storm Lake including Highway 71, 7, 3, and 110 due...
Jalopnik
An Iowa Mechanic Has to Pay $7.2 Million After Allegedly Scamming Repairs on Classic Cars
Looks like you can’t trust all mechanics. Especially when you’re the millionaire owner of a rare car collection. The Des Moines Register reports that an Iowa mechanic has been ordered to pay over $7 million after he scammed the former CEO of Angie’s List on both repairs and classic car purchases.
Fire destroys building near Sibley
An early morning fire destroyed a building near Sibley on Thursday.
kmaland.com
Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
algonaradio.com
Algona Man Facing Multiple Drug Charges
–A traffic incident late last week resulted in multiple charges being filed against an Algona man. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers responded around 8 PM Thursday, and after conducting a brief investigation, arrested 30-year-old Aaron Douglas Michail. Michail is facing charges of Reckless Driving, Failure to Maintain Control and a Stop Sign Violation.
kicdam.com
Spencer Chamber Awarded Grant for Destination Clay Project
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Tourism Office recently announced just under $300,000 in tourism grants would be given to 33 projects in the state. One of the recipients was the Spencer Chamber of Commerce for their Destination Clay campaign. Tourism Coordinator Olivia Baxter shared what the funds will go towards.
more1049.com
KICD Program Director Ryan Long Passes Away
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Radio Group family is continuing to mourn today following the tragic loss of one of our own. KICD Program Director and Morning Show host unexectedely passed away Tuesday morning at Spencer Hospital. Ryan started working for Spencer Radio Group 15 years ago as the...
WOWT
Iowa woman killed in weather-related crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa woman is dead after losing control on slick roads Thursday morning. 26-year-old Lorraine Wuebker of Auburn, Iowa, hit an International semi truck on U.S. Highway 71 at 150th Street, north of Carroll, just before 6 a.m. The semi, driven by 64-year-old Edward Peterson of...
Accused of being drunk at work, county’s top prosecutor resigns
Dickinson County’s top criminal prosecutor, charged with public intoxication and accused of being “passed out” on more than one occasion while at work, has submitted her resignation to the county board. According to the Dickinson County website, the board of supervisors voted earlier this week to accept the resignation of County Attorney Amy Zenor. The […] The post Accused of being drunk at work, county’s top prosecutor resigns appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
