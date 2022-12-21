Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Christmas forecast: Rainy, mild weather
We're tracking mild temperatures and scattered rain for Christmas today! Thankfully, we're not expecting snow or freezing rain for our region, even over the passes. A series of atmospheric river events will bring rounds of rain to Western Washington in the days to come. Highs today will reach the low...
q13fox.com
Christmas Forecast: Showers and warm temperatures
Seattle - Merry Christmas! Temperatures will be on the mild side as a lot of us wake up Christmas morning. Get ready for scattered showers too. As the night progresses, an Ice warning will remain in effect for parts of the Cascades. The passes are coveredd in ice and some are currently closed. Conditions will improve tomorrow!
q13fox.com
Tonight's Forecast: Snow and ice SLOWLY melting
Seattle - Temperatures will gradually start to warm up overnight. As this happens, ice will continue to be a problem! The good news is the ice and snow WILL melt - but we'll have to be on the lookout for urban flooding. Here is a look at the warmup taking place overnight:
q13fox.com
Holiday forecast: Ice storm Saturday for Stevens, Snoqualmie Passes
On this holiday weekend, we're tracking a major ice storm over Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes. Thankfully, temperatures are warming up in the lowlands. This means that all the snow and ice is melting, giving way to wet roads. Here's a look at this Ice Storm Warning in effect until 4...
Rain in full force as Western Washington recovers from ice storm
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Freezing rain in areas of Western Washington shut down runways at Sea-Tac Airport, suspended public transportation, caused road and freeway closures and cut power to thousands amid icy conditions on Friday. The good news for the lowlands is temperatures continued to warm slightly through Friday evening...
q13fox.com
Freezing rain impacts last minute Christmas shoppers, travelers in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Wash. - The weather didn’t make it easy for last-minute Christmas shoppers and travelers who had stopped at the North Bend Premium Outlets mall on Christmas Eve. Shoppers in North Bend had to brave flooding, driving rain and ice as they tried to pick up gifts. "I...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Ice storm paralyzes Friday morning commute
SEATTLE - Freezing rain hit the central and south Puget Sound areas Friday morning, leading to countless traffic accidents, flight cancelations, and treacherous conditions. Widespread freezing rain hit in the early morning hours coating the central and south Puget Sound areas in a layer of ice. While the freezing rain has become more spotty this morning, the ice on the ground will not be going anywhere until temperatures warm up above freezing.
focushillsboro.com
First Big Wave Storm With Waves Up to 30 Feet is Expected for the Oregon and Washington Coasts
First Big Wave Storm: Predictions Show Oregon and Washington Coast Will See Its First Major Wave Storm, With Waves Approaching 30 Feet. Waves along the coasts of Oregon and Washington appear set to send 2016 out with a thud. The combination of period swells that are relatively long and waves that can reach heights of over 20 feet means that there is a good chance of significant erosion and beach safety warnings due to sneaker waves.
Seattle winter weather creates dangerous driving conditions, video shows car sliding down street
Seattle winter weather caused dangerous driving conditions, with one video showing a car sliding down a street and crashing into multiple vehicles.
Seattle, Washington
City of Seattle Winter Event Update: Dangerously Cold Temperatures and Freezing Rain Ahead; Avoid Travel if Possible
The City of Seattle is tracking this week’s cold weather system and activating our response teams as needed. This blog will be updated with the latest on places to get indoors and out of the cold; critical infrastructure status; changes to City services; and tips to stay warm and safe. Sign up for AlertSeattle, the City’s official emergency alert system, to get updates on service impacts.
KUOW
'Tis the season ... for king tides around Puget Sound
‘Tis the season for king tides: The highest tides of the year. Extreme high tides are headed to Puget Sound Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning of the last week of December. King tides last January washed up nearly two feet higher than expected, breaking records and flooding some coastal buildings...
Another runway opens at SEA, roads still icy
Temperatures around the Puget Sound region are beginning to warm up. Sea-Tac Airport has been able to open a second runway Friday afternoon, but hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled. . Icy roads are creating problems for drivers across the area. The National Weather Service in Seattle expects...
See Videos of Seattle Cars Sliding & Crashing in Ice Storm 2022
The videos I post below are so crazy that they almost don't seem real. Seattle was recently hit with a large storm freezing the entire city in ice. The roads were so slick that you could barely stand on them, so driving would be impossible. Some Seattle residents tried to brave the ice and it resulted in chaotic results all over the city.
q13fox.com
Dangerous ice storm Friday morning in Western Washington
Get your errands done today - a dangerous ice storm is sweeping through Western Washington late Thursday through Friday morning. There will be a mix of snow, sleet and ice accumulating on the roads. I strongly recommend people avoid driving Friday morning around the region. Through 10:00 p.m. today, a...
Seattle, Washington
With temperatures rising, please be aware of the potential for flooding, pooled water, landslides, and more
After several days of snow, ice, and below-freezing conditions, the forecast calls for temperatures to begin rising tonight, and remain warmer in the coming days, along with significant rainfall. Here are some tips and reminders to help you stay safe if you need to travel. Please be aware of potential...
kpq.com
I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday
I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
Prepare for dangerously low temps, ice storm across Puget Sound
The snow blanketing the region creates images worthy of a Christmas card, but it will make for some hazardous conditions over the next few days — besides the numerous road troubles that drivers have already seen. Temperatures will not get above freezing today and tomorrow for Western Washington. Snow...
ilovekent.net
WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued; snow & freezing rain expected
The National Weather Service on Thursday morning (Dec. 22, 2022) issued a “Winter Storm Watch,” warning residents that – starting at 4 p.m. Thursday and continuing through Friday evening – a “heavy mixed precipitation” is possible, with total snow accumulations of “up to three inches, and ice accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch possible.”
KIMA TV
Thousands without power as ice storm hits western Washington
SEATTLE — A weather system brought bitter cold and freezing rain to western Washington. The frigid temperatures created dangerous road conditions as many areas already blanketed in ice got a dose of freezing rain. The storm also caused power outages for thousands across the Puget Sound region. Puget Sound...
lynnwoodtimes.com
NWS issues Flood Watch for Snohomish County until Sunday night
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, December 23, 2022—The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch from Friday night until Sunday night due to forecasted excessive rainfall. A much warmer and wetter weather system will begin to move into the area early Saturday morning bringing moderate to heavy precipitation and elevated snow levels – above 7000 feet – through the weekend.
