Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Christmas forecast: Rainy, mild weather

We're tracking mild temperatures and scattered rain for Christmas today! Thankfully, we're not expecting snow or freezing rain for our region, even over the passes. A series of atmospheric river events will bring rounds of rain to Western Washington in the days to come. Highs today will reach the low...
q13fox.com

Christmas Forecast: Showers and warm temperatures

Seattle - Merry Christmas! Temperatures will be on the mild side as a lot of us wake up Christmas morning. Get ready for scattered showers too. As the night progresses, an Ice warning will remain in effect for parts of the Cascades. The passes are coveredd in ice and some are currently closed. Conditions will improve tomorrow!
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tonight's Forecast: Snow and ice SLOWLY melting

Seattle - Temperatures will gradually start to warm up overnight. As this happens, ice will continue to be a problem! The good news is the ice and snow WILL melt - but we'll have to be on the lookout for urban flooding. Here is a look at the warmup taking place overnight:
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Ice storm paralyzes Friday morning commute

SEATTLE - Freezing rain hit the central and south Puget Sound areas Friday morning, leading to countless traffic accidents, flight cancelations, and treacherous conditions. Widespread freezing rain hit in the early morning hours coating the central and south Puget Sound areas in a layer of ice. While the freezing rain has become more spotty this morning, the ice on the ground will not be going anywhere until temperatures warm up above freezing.
SEATTLE, WA
focushillsboro.com

First Big Wave Storm With Waves Up to 30 Feet is Expected for the Oregon and Washington Coasts

First Big Wave Storm: Predictions Show Oregon and Washington Coast Will See Its First Major Wave Storm, With Waves Approaching 30 Feet. Waves along the coasts of Oregon and Washington appear set to send 2016 out with a thud. The combination of period swells that are relatively long and waves that can reach heights of over 20 feet means that there is a good chance of significant erosion and beach safety warnings due to sneaker waves.
OREGON STATE
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Winter Event Update: Dangerously Cold Temperatures and Freezing Rain Ahead; Avoid Travel if Possible

The City of Seattle is tracking this week’s cold weather system and activating our response teams as needed. This blog will be updated with the latest on places to get indoors and out of the cold; critical infrastructure status; changes to City services; and tips to stay warm and safe. Sign up for AlertSeattle, the City’s official emergency alert system, to get updates on service impacts.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

'Tis the season ... for king tides around Puget Sound

‘Tis the season for king tides: The highest tides of the year. Extreme high tides are headed to Puget Sound Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning of the last week of December. King tides last January washed up nearly two feet higher than expected, breaking records and flooding some coastal buildings...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Another runway opens at SEA, roads still icy

Temperatures around the Puget Sound region are beginning to warm up. Sea-Tac Airport has been able to open a second runway Friday afternoon, but hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled. . Icy roads are creating problems for drivers across the area. The National Weather Service in Seattle expects...
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

See Videos of Seattle Cars Sliding & Crashing in Ice Storm 2022

The videos I post below are so crazy that they almost don't seem real. Seattle was recently hit with a large storm freezing the entire city in ice. The roads were so slick that you could barely stand on them, so driving would be impossible. Some Seattle residents tried to brave the ice and it resulted in chaotic results all over the city.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Dangerous ice storm Friday morning in Western Washington

Get your errands done today - a dangerous ice storm is sweeping through Western Washington late Thursday through Friday morning. There will be a mix of snow, sleet and ice accumulating on the roads. I strongly recommend people avoid driving Friday morning around the region. Through 10:00 p.m. today, a...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday

I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ilovekent.net

WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued; snow & freezing rain expected

The National Weather Service on Thursday morning (Dec. 22, 2022) issued a “Winter Storm Watch,” warning residents that – starting at 4 p.m. Thursday and continuing through Friday evening – a “heavy mixed precipitation” is possible, with total snow accumulations of “up to three inches, and ice accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch possible.”
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Thousands without power as ice storm hits western Washington

SEATTLE — A weather system brought bitter cold and freezing rain to western Washington. The frigid temperatures created dangerous road conditions as many areas already blanketed in ice got a dose of freezing rain. The storm also caused power outages for thousands across the Puget Sound region. Puget Sound...
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

NWS issues Flood Watch for Snohomish County until Sunday night

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, December 23, 2022—The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch from Friday night until Sunday night due to forecasted excessive rainfall. A much warmer and wetter weather system will begin to move into the area early Saturday morning bringing moderate to heavy precipitation and elevated snow levels – above 7000 feet – through the weekend.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

