ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

I was a member of the Twitter Trust and Safety Council, which is now being dissolved. The platform is no longer the Twitter I signed up for, and I worry it's no longer safe.

By Sarah Jackson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dVUPi_0jqRUrVg00
Eirliani Abdul Rahman resigned from Twitter's Trust and Safety Council days before it was abruptly disbanded.

Courtesy of Eirliani Abdul Rahman

  • Eirliani Abdul Rahman is a former member of Twitter's Trust and Safety Council.
  • Abdul Rahman and two other members resigned earlier this month, and Twitter disbanded the council days later.
  • "I don't know what the future of Twitter looks like, but I don't think it will bode very well if Musk continues to run it the way he's doing it right now," she said.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Eirliani Abdul Rahman and has been edited for length and clarity. Abdul Rahman is the co-founder of Youth, Adult Survivors & Kin In Need (YAKIN) and a former member of Twitter's Trust and Safety Council. Earlier this month, she resigned from the council, which Twitter later disbanded via email less than an hour before the group was scheduled to meet.

I loved Twitter as a platform because I felt it was so unique, and even today I don't think there's any equivalent. You can tweet at anyone. You can talk to anyone. It doesn't matter how many followers you have. And it's the most democratic platform in that way.

I felt like we on the council were not being heard. There was no outreach to us since Musk's takeover. I was quite taken aback by the disbanding, given the timing and the nature in which it happened. There should have been a conversation between the new management and council members before making such a decision. The way it was done left a lot to be desired.

I like the idea of a public town square that Elon Musk has mentioned, but content moderation is very complex. And I think we can see the friction now between what Musk thinks he can do and the actual reality of content moderation.

I'm of the view that the platform isn't safe any more. The numbers, from groups like the Center for Countering Digital Hate and the Anti-Defamation League, showing a rise in hate speech are really a cause for concern.

It's not the Twitter I signed up for. You can see it's very different now and it represents a different way of looking at things. How will content moderation be done? Will it be entirely automated? What about trusted partners on the ground who can help with the nuances and contextualization that is necessary for this work?

Content moderation is complex — he can't lay off the people who work on it and just do it by automation. The platform needs to be able to fix things quickly and not just react, but also be proactive and then reach out to trusted partners. All that is a big part of content moderation, it's not as simple as a static process.

I really admire Musk because of what he's done with SpaceX and Tesla, but I feel that the way he brings in some of those operating principles into Twitter, it doesn't quite work. I think it's worrisome that he's making major decisions by running polls and tweeting, "Should I do this?"

As for Twitter Blue, I understand the need to monetize, but Musk's approach means the people who can afford to pay $8 a month for verification will have a better experience on Twitter than those who can't, and then that's not really a democratic platform anymore. And you shouldn't be able to buy credibility in the first place.

Looking back, I'm very proud of the work we did on the council. I feel like there's an exodus from Twitter happening now, and I'm sad about it. There's no equivalent to Twitter for its democratic value and what you can do with it.

We'll see what happens with the new changes. I don't know what the future of Twitter looks like, but I don't think it will bode very well if Musk continues to run it the way he's doing it right now.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 272

Ranger iswhatmyfriendscallme
4d ago

translation: I was a member of the Dishonesty and Psyop department. every since the information that we have hid has become exposed, our lies are no longer safely disseminated. I was told that this would never happen when I signed up.

Reply(27)
213
me
4d ago

The mainstream media really hates Twitter now they no longer have control over it. Obviously just another article and a massive smear campaign. sounds to me like they fear what information will be released next. I wonder what other information is being hid at Google and Facebook and telegram and the others.

Reply(1)
177
John W.
4d ago

More leftist tears to fill up my cup with. The only thing that Twitter is no longer safe from is being a safe haven for leftist propaganda and collusion with the USG.

Reply(1)
105
Related
RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees

Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Futurism

People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk

It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
The Independent

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’

The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
The Independent

Kanye West dares Elon Musk to ban him by handing Twitter account over to Nick Fuentes and Alex Jones

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West said on Thursday he plans to give Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and right-wing conspiracy monger Alex Jones the keys to his Twitter account, in protest against Elon Musk’s stance that he won’t let Jones back on the platform after a 2018 ban.“I got a Twitter account and today I’m gonna have Nick and Alex tweet from my account,” Mr West, who now goes by Ye, said on Jones’s Infowars show, part of an antisemitic rant where he praised Hitler and attacked Jewish figures in Hollywood.“I do find it a little bit hypocritical...
Business Insider

Business Insider

791K+
Followers
47K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy