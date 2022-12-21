Read full article on original website
Man arrested following crash and burglary in Fresno County
A man is in custody following a crash and burglary of a highway mini-mart in Fresno County.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Crash at Jameson Avenue and McKinley Avenue in Fresno
On the afternoon of Tuesday, December 20, 2022, a fatal car accident occurred on Jameson Avenue in west Fresno, according to CHP traffic officers. The two-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Jameson Avenue and McKinley Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on...
Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital
FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
KMPH.com
Chase with deputies ends in rollover crash in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now in the hospital awaiting to be taken to the Fresno County Jail after deputies say he led them on a chase. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says that the chase took place around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after deputies responded to reports of a stolen car near Shaw and Willow in Clovis.
Pursuit in Clovis leads to roll-over crash, deputies say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reported stolen car crashed after authorities were led on a chase in Clovis according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:30 p.m. deputies say they were notified of a stolen car near Shaw and Villa avenues. Once the car was identified by the MAGEC unit as a stolen vehicle, […]
KMPH.com
One killed in single-vehicle crash in downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A male driver died after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning. Police responded to the report of a crash at Fresno and Broadway Streets in downtown Fresno around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle that slammed into a...
KMPH.com
Man arrested after stealing inflatable Grinch from home in Riverdale
RIVERDALE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man now finds himself behind bars after deputies say he stole an inflatable Grinch from someone’s home in Riverdale. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says JC Tankersley was arrested after he stole the holiday decoration from a home on Feland Avenue and sold it to someone for $40.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash in Fresno County Results in Multiple Casualties
Jefferson Avenue Intersection Crash Killed One and Injured Seven. A two-vehicle crash in Clovis in Fresno County on December 21 caused a fatality and injuries to three adults and four minors. The accident occurred at the Jefferson Avenue intersection with Clovis Avenue around 10:00 a.m. When officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the scene, they determined that the driver of a Chevy Malibu was going south along Clovis Avenue.
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Police Stop Vehicle Involved in a Fresno Robbery, Passenger Fleeing the Scene Now Faces Multiple Charges Including Kidnapping the Driver
December 24, 2022 - Southwest DST officers located a vehicle that had been identified as being involved in a robbery in Northwest Fresno. Officers initiated an investigative stop at Parkway Drive and Belmont Avenue. The vehicle yielded but a passenger immediately fled from the vehicle. He was quickly caught by officers and they located an unserialized, loaded firearm inside of his waistband. 16 additional rounds were located inside of his pocket.
KMPH.com
Stolen SUV driver rams innocent family
Fresno, Calif. — A stolen SUV driver crashed into a car with a man,woman and child in it Friday afternoon. Three people were arrested by police after they ran from the accident. All were minors under 18-years-old. The family had just left their home to deliver a Christmas present...
thesungazette.com
TCSO respond to two school robberies in three days
On Dec. 22 at around 8:45 a.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to a burglary at Sunnyside Elementary in Strathmore. During their investigation, deputies learned the suspects cut the fence and stole a white 4×8 flatbed trailer from the property, worth about $7,000. While checking the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Fresno
Motorcyclist Died in Southeast Fresno Traffic Accident. A man in his 30s was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle on the evening of Friday, December 16, 2022. The accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. near Armstrong Avenue and Jensen Avenue in Southeast Fresno. According to...
KMPH.com
$400K North Face cargo theft from Visalia, 2 arrested
Sun Valley, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division’s Cargo Theft Interdiction Program (CTIP) and the Visalia Police Department ran a joint investigation that resulted in 2-men being arrested. The CTIP team recovered approximately $414,000 of The North Face products, an entire shipment of stolen...
Fresno woman charged after hitting Hoover student with car
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s office has charged 39-year-old Lisa Spoors with murder for the October 4 crash that killed 15-year-old Hoover High School Junior Rashad Al-Hakim. In a release, the Fresno County District Attorney’s office said Spoors struck Al-Hakim, then left the scene and returned 20 minutes later. We captured […]
What led to Clovis and Jefferson fatal crash
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One woman is dead, and seven are injured, six of which are in critical condition, after a two-car crash in Fresno Wednesday morning. Most of those are being held at CRMC, with one at Valley Children’s Hospital. Officers have not yet identified the woman who lost her life. What is known, […]
KMPH.com
Fresno Police crash into car while trying to pull over another car
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police tried to pull over a car for a minor traffic violation around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in Southeast Fresno but ended up crashing into another car. The traffic stop happened near McKinley and Chestnut. Officers say the driver of the car ran a red...
IDENTIFIED: Selma teenagers involved in fatal crash
SELMA, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Selma Police Department say they have identified the victim and driver involved in a traffic collision that occurred in Selma on Dec. 8, 2022. Police say 17-year-old Briseida Mariscal of Selma was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Floral Ave. and Wright St. suffering significant injuries. According to […]
Employees evacuated from Foster Farms in southwest Fresno due to hazmat situation
A hazmat situation at the Foster Farms location in southwest Fresno has forced the evacuation of all employees, according to the Fresno Fire Department.
Domestic violence suspect shot by officer in southeast Fresno
A domestic violence suspect has been hospitalized after being shot by a Fresno police officer early Friday morning.
rtands.com
CHSRA Opens Three New Structures
NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, recently announced the completion of three new high-speed rail structures in Fresno and Kings Counties. The Adams Avenue grade separation in Fresno County, the Cairo Avenue structure...
