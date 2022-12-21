Effective: 2022-12-24 18:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brooke; Hancock; Marshall; Ohio WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until Noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

BROOKE COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO