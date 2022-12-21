ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-24 18:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brooke; Hancock; Marshall; Ohio WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until Noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-25 18:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-25 18:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy