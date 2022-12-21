ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia Attorney General gives tips to avoid ‘Grandparent Scams’ during the holidays

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HVzZy_0jqRUVHo00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office is urging West Virginians to be wary of scam calls this holiday season, especially those targeting senior citizens.

Often referred to as the “‘Grandparent Scam,” a commonly reported scam involves the scammers calling their targets, often senior citizens, pretending to be their grandchild or another loved one and claiming they are stuck in another state or country and in urgent need of money for an “emergency.”

Scammers draining SNAP accounts of all benefits, officials warn

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says with the holiday travel season in full swing, the scammers may become more active because of the increased chance the target’s loved ones may, in fact, be traveling for the holidays.

Another version of the scam involves the scammers pretending to be law enforcement claiming they have news about a loved one or that the loved one is in trouble. Morrisey says the scammers rely on grandparents’ goodwill and instinct to protect their grandchildren from potential punishment.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

“Most grandparents would do anything to help a grandchild in trouble because they are incredibly generous to family members in need,” Morrisey said. “That’s why it’s so important to exercise caution when receiving such calls. Think carefully before handing over money in these situations.”

According to Morrisey’s office, some tips to avoid falling victim to these scams include:

  • Stay calm if you do receive one of these calls and don’t make an immediate reaction.
  • Get a call back number from the caller.
  • Contact your loved one through the phone number you know they use or contact other relatives to find out if there really is an emergency.
  • Ask questions only your loved one would be able to answer, such as a pet’s name, a nickname, their school or any information only you and your loved one would know.
  • Never give anyone bank routing numbers or credit card numbers over the phone.
  • Be skeptical of any request for wire transfers or use of a prepaid debit card, regardless of who the caller tells you they are.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know have been a victim of “Grandparent Scams” should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or at the WVAG’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Counties with the longest life expectancy in West Virginia

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use till Christmas morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. Saturday morning, AEP Ohio in coordination with PJM, the company responsible for routing electricity transmissions across 13 states, made an emergency request for customers on its power […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia organization warns of Facebook giveaway scam

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District (GHPRD) is warning its social media followers about a fake account telling people that they’ve won a giveaway. GHPRD is holding a giveaway on its Facebook page for a 48-inch plush Grinch and a $100 Visa gift card, but they have not yet selected a winner. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

More snow for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio Monday

UPDATE 12/25: The forecast is still on track with snow totals. The main limiting factor for snow totals will be how fast the system moves. As of 11AM 12/25 Snow showers will start to form in the region around 10am, and the heaviest showers will stop around 6pm. There will be another quick burst of […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia to build $760m iron-air battery manufacturing facility

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that Form Energy, Inc. will build an iron-air battery manufacturing facility in Weirton. Justice says the factory will be built on 55 acres of property along the Ohio River in the city of Weirton. The facility is expected to create a minimum of 750 new full-time jobs […]
WEIRTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Arctic Blast Brings Extreme Cold to West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – A powerful arctic front passed through early Friday morning bringing in extremely cold temperatures to close out the week in the WOWK-TV viewing area. Afternoon temperatures are sitting in the low single digits for the lowlands, and the Appalachian Mountains are seeing subzero temperatures. Temperatures have plummeted over 40s for most of the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky Power asks customers to lower electricity use during frigid weather, mass demand

(WOWK) — Kentucky Power says there is a high demand on the electric system due to cold temperatures. Electricity officials and regional grid operator PJM are asking customers to reduce electricity use as much as possible without sacrificing safety. Kentucky Power says the combined actions of customers can help the situation significantly. Officials say ways […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Wind Chill Safety in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky

(WOWK) – Extremely cold temperatures and wind chills will move in early tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill warnings for sections of the WOWK-TV viewing area. Here’s what you need to know to stay safe in the cold. Wind chill is proportional to both wind speed and temperature. As the temperature […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declares State of Emergency for all 55 counties ahead of winter weather

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—All 55 West Virginia counties are now under a State of Emergency as the region braces for severe winter weather. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared the State of Emergency on Thursday morning as heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds are expected to begin Thursday and continue into the […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

What do snow emergency levels mean in Ohio?

OHIO (WOWK) – Winter weather has officially returned to the Tri-State, and we’re starting off the 2022-2023 season with an arctic front, freezing temperatures, and for some, a White Christmas. The arctic front that brought a “bomb cyclone” of dangerous wind chills, snow, and wind to the area on Friday, Dec. 23, also put some […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy