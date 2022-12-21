VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Bank a Million
11-14-22-27-31-40, Bonus: 25
(eleven, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty; Bonus: twenty-five)
Cash 5
13-20-23-29-37
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Cash4Life
17-25-26-51-58, Cash Ball: 3
(seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six, fifty-one, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000
Pick 3 Day
5-8-5, FB: 2
(five, eight, five; FB: two)
Pick 3 Night
5-6-3, FB:
(five, six, three; FB: zero)
Pick 4 Day
1-5-3-9, FB: 9
(one, five, three, nine; FB: nine)
Pick 4 Night
3-6-7-3, FB: 5
(three, six, seven, three; FB: five)
Powerball
12-15-24-34-59, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(twelve, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, fifty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $186,000,000
