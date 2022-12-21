Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Day’ game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Day” game were:
9-7-6, WB: 6
(nine, seven, six; WB: six)
