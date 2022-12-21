Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brooke; Hancock; Marshall; Ohio WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until Noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 18:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua, Genesee, Northern Erie, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 19:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chautauqua; Genesee; Northern Erie; Southern Erie; Wyoming A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL IMPACT INTERSTATE 90 FROM DUNKIRK TO LACKAWANNA AND THE BUFFALO SOUTHTOWNS EXTENDING INTO WYOMING AND GENESEE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy lake effect snow accompanied by winds of up to 35 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 2 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 638 PM EST, a band of heavy snow extended from Dunkirk, across Silver Creek, Hamburg, East Aurora, and Attica. The band may meander slightly, but will remain nearly stationary through the evening hours. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE West Seneca, Lackawanna, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Hamburg, East Aurora, Darien Lakes State Park, Evans, Elma, Boston, Eden, Marilla, Bennington, Colden, Orchard Park, Silver Creek, Alden, Blasdell and Attica. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 55 and 59. SAFETY INFO Travel in this band will be extremely difficult. The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear. Blowing and drifting snow will lower visibility below a quarter mile in this band.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 19:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Wyoming WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches in the most persistent bands. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow, especially through this evening. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with snow covered roads and poor visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 03:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Early this morning through Sunday afternoon through will be an extended period of temperatures in the single digits. This combined with the strong winds would allow for a long period of wind chills well below zero. Temperatures this cold for an extended period of time will impact infrastructure across the region with frozen pipes a concern.
