Butler County, MO

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-26 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Poinsett; St. Francis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CLAY COUNTY, AR

